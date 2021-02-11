Perrigan: Cheerleaders and band members are participants

March 13, 2020, will be a day that many of us will remember for a very long time. When the announcement was made that all schools in Virginia would close, the lives of educators changed drastically and quickly. However, what concerns me more than the memories that I have of that one day in history, is the lack of memories our students and families have experienced every day since.

The class of 2021 lost all of those memories as well and are now dealing with modifications to their lives that could very likely prove unnecessary as well. Current restrictions on attendance at outside VHSL activities identify cheerleaders and band members as spectators and limit the total number of spectators to two per participant. This restriction seems arbitrary, as other outdoor venues in Virginia can allow many more spectators. Other states, including border states, are already providing less restrictive opportunities for their communities and research studies have shown that it can be done safely. Venues like Bristol Motor Speedway have had outdoor events with tens of thousands of fans in attendance without having a “super spreader” impact. Decision makers in Richmond should have enough confidence in Virginia’s schools to host outdoor events with 250-1000 fans in attendance with just as much success. Science and precedent would certainly support that decision.