Perrigan: Now is time to act on crumbling schools

For more than a decade, Virginia has been wrestling with the issue of outdated and ineffective school facilities without finding a solution.

All the while, we have seen facility conditions worsen, more schools added to the list of disrepair, and the total price tag soar. In 2013, the cost to repair Virginia’s crumbling school infrastructure was estimated at $18 billion.

In the most recent estimate provided by the Virginia Department of Education, that price tag now stands at $25 billion. The cost of inaction to Virginia’s taxpayers on this issue is currently almost $1 billion per year. Unfortunately, high poverty school divisions are disproportionally represented in these numbers.

Operating crumbling schools during normal times is unacceptable. Sending Virginia’s children to crumbling schools during a global pandemic is unconscionable.

As you can imagine, providing appropriate and safe educational experiences for students in the midst of a pandemic has proven to be extremely challenging. Providing those experiences in buildings that were built in the early 1900s has been even more difficult.