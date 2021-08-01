Perrigan: Now is time to act on crumbling schools

For more than a decade, Virginia has been wrestling with the issue of outdated and ineffective school facilities without finding a solution.
All the while, we have seen facility conditions worsen, more schools added to the list of disrepair, and the total price tag soar. In 2013, the cost to repair Virginia’s crumbling school infrastructure was estimated at $18 billion.
In the most recent estimate provided by the Virginia Department of Education, that price tag now stands at $25 billion. The cost of inaction to Virginia’s taxpayers on this issue is currently almost $1 billion per year. Unfortunately, high poverty school divisions are disproportionally represented in these numbers.
Operating crumbling schools during normal times is unacceptable. Sending Virginia’s children to crumbling schools during a global pandemic is unconscionable.
As you can imagine, providing appropriate and safe educational experiences for students in the midst of a pandemic has proven to be extremely challenging. Providing those experiences in buildings that were built in the early 1900s has been even more difficult.
Unfortunately, school divisions with a disproportionate share of outdated and crumbling buildings also have a greater share of students who live in poverty and are in communities without the capacity to improve those facilities on their own. Additionally, many of these buildings can be found in rural school divisions.
The current recommendation of the Governor, with support of the leaders of the money committees, is an affluent, Northern Virginia solution, to a problem that mainly affects high poverty rural and urban school divisions. Furthermore, the “$500 million” recommendation is partially smoke and mirrors because half of that amount must be provided locally.
Many lawmakers who serve on the committees with the capacity to address this issue, serve localities in affluent parts of Virginia where children attend school in state-of-the-art facilities.
In the past, it was understandable that these legislators were unaware of the severity of the school facility crisis in the commonwealth. However, that excuse is no longer valid due to the Crumbling Schools Tour hosted by Virginia’s Coalition of Small and Rural Schools and six other educational, municipal, and advocacy groups.
Tours of schools with various infrastructure problems were held in every region of Virginia and every member of the General Assembly was invited to attend.
Those legislators who chose to attend, often had eye opening experiences. In King and Queen County, tour participants saw a 1930s era building where a reconfigured computer lab is prone to flooding.
In Waynesboro, attendees saw a convergence of updated and outdated because money was not available to complete a renovation.
In Page County, participants learned about a classroom that would often lose power when the copy machine next door was in use.
At Radford High School, guests saw a science lab that was incapable of conducting experiments that required the use of gas burners.
While in Halifax, attendees described the facility as “absolutely deplorable” and were told about personal experiences of seeing the façade crumble.
In Petersburg, visitors saw classrooms that had water leaking from the roof and seeping in through the floor. Tours in Craig County and Northampton County were very similar.
Conditions like this aren’t found in affluent school divisions and shouldn’t be tolerated in high poverty rural and urban divisions.
Unlike years past, Virginia has resources to address this critical issue without raising taxes on its’ citizens.
In addition to the recent announcement of Virginia’s budget surplus in excess of $2.5 billion and a 30% increase in lottery profits, the General Assembly will have a special session starting Monday to divvy up $4 billion in federally awarded discretionary American Rescue Plan Act funds. This truly is a moonshot moment for Virginia.
To address this critical issue, the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools recommend that Virginia and the Federal Government do the following:
1. Make the K-12 deadline for spending Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds (currently 2024) consistent with the municipality deadline for spending ARPA funds (2026).
2. Approve VDOE’s recommendation to use $2.6 billion of discretionary ARPA funds for new school construction, property acquisition, and renovations.
3. Reestablish a state fund that provides grants to school divisions to address capital needs.
4. Give school divisions the flexibility to use ESSER funds in a way that makes sense locally.
5. Completely revisit the governor’s HVAC recommendation for the special session.
I’ll be the first to say that it is not the commonwealth’s responsibility to fully fund school construction in every locality in Virginia. However, the commonwealth does hold a share of this responsibility.
To solve this ever-increasing crisis, it will take local, state, and federal cooperation.
Virginia’s taxpayers can’t afford to kick this $1 billion per year can down the road any longer.
Virginia’s students, especially those in high poverty schools/localities, can’t afford to continue to attend school in substandard and inequitable facilities where computer labs flood, copy machines trip breakers, schools close due to high temperatures, and in too many cases, schools are literally crumbling.
Perrigan is superintendent of Bristol schools and a Member of the Commission on School Construction and Modernization.