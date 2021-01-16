Perrigan: Virginia’s Rural Students Deserve Better than a “seek to” Mentality

COVID-19 has had a tremendous negative impact on school divisions across the Commonwealth. The impact has been especially negative on rural school divisions. Several areas that have been concerns for rural schools prior to COVID-19 have been exacerbated during the pandemic. Those critical areas include enrollment loss, school infrastructure, and broadband access. The Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia, which includes 77 of the Commonwealth’s 133 School Divisions, have prioritized all these issues for the 2021 Legislative Session.

Our Coalition was formed a few years ago because of the constant impact that enrollment loss has on many rural school divisions. COVID-19 has shown how critical this issue is, as the pandemic has caused similar declines in school divisions that typically experience annual growth. The Governor has included protections for enrollment loss in his proposed budget and other accommodations have been made in three of the last four state budgets. Under the current system in Virginia, school budgets are approved, and teacher contracts are signed prior to finalization of enrollment numbers. When enrollment declines after contracts are signed, it becomes nearly impossible to make the necessary budget adjustments. It is time that Enrollment Loss/Hold Harmless funds become a permanent part of the biennial budget as they were prior to the Great Recession. Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washingtron, will sponsor a budget amendment to address this issue.