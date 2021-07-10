Perry: Bridging the broadband gap

For more than a year, two words starting with a “c” have dominated our lives. The first is easy: COVID-19. The second may not seem obvious, but if you’re reading this on your smartphone, tablet or laptop, you likely have guessed it: connectivity. Our lives have revolved around both for at least 18 months. COVID-19 brought the world to a standstill. Connectivity allowed it to move again, giving us a path forward.

Connectivity brought a new approach to events, school, work, health care and even visits with relatives. Though connectivity allowed some people to transition to virtual life easily, others found themselves falling behind because they lacked even basic connections to the internet. For communities in our region, that connectivity occurs most often through broadband. The resulting challenges facing us are twofold. Many in more rural areas lack broadband access. Meanwhile, others suffer due to a lack of affordable access options and capacity in existing networks, even in urban areas.

As a health care system, Carilion Clinic has seen firsthand the benefits of broadband access. We’ve long worked with broadband providers to expand access and increase capacity. The future of medicine is digital. That is why we have a vested interest in ensuring our patients everywhere can connect with their health care providers no matter where they are.