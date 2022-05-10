Phelan: Criminalizing abortion imperils privacy and access to medical care

Almost 50 years ago, Roe v. Wade gave women the constitutional right to safe and legal abortion prior to fetal viability.

Illicit and self-induced abortions were reduced but didn’t disappear. Although I started my residency 10 years after Roe v. Wade, women were still suffering from botched abortion attempts.

The tools of choice for self-induced or illicit abortions — coat hangers and knitting needles — were causing severe hemorrhaging and infections that endangered their lives and future fertility.

As a physician, I knew I had the duty to prioritize the life and health of women of child-bearing age over the personhood rights of an embryo or fetus.

Then, in September 2021, Texas State Senate Bill 8 banned abortion six weeks after the last menstrual period. It was dubbed “the heartbeat bill” but this moniker was misleading. Four weeks after conception there is no beating heart, just cardiac electrical signals that can be picked up on ultrasound.

The legislature immunized itself against lawsuits and court challenges by allowing private citizens to sue anyone suspected of aiding and abetting or performing an illegal abortion.

As an incentive, the “plaintiff” (who himself was not harmed, an unusual predicate for civil suit) could collect a bounty of $10,000. The mere threat of being sued created a climate of fear that discouraged seeking or providing abortion services.

Texas SB 8 alarmed me on many levels. At six weeks, most women don’t know they are pregnant. Texas also wants to block the use of “abortion pills” (mifepristone and misoprostol) which allow women to safely terminate an early pregnancy in the privacy of their homes.

The next step could be outlawing contraceptives such as IUDs and Plan B that prevent a fertilized ovum from implanting in the womb.

Worse, SB 8 forces practicing physicians to think twice before performing a lifesaving intervention such as a dilation and curettage after six weeks gestation. Worst of all, this bill makes no allowance for rape, incest or the age of the girl. In my mind, forcing a mere child to carry a pregnancy to term is unmitigated cruelty.

However, I took solace in one legal protection: the right to privacy of our personal medical records. Under most circumstances, the federal Healthcare Affordability and Accountability Act [HIPAA] forbids an entity from divulging protected health information without explicit permission from the patient.

John Q. Public can’t just walk into Planned Parenthood and demand the medical records of someone who may be seeking an illegal abortion. Without being able to identify a specific woman who had an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, he has no evidence that a violation of law occurred.

Besides, he has to weigh a $10,000 reward for winning the suit against a $250,000 fine and up to 10 years in jail for violating HIPAA.

As I said, I took solace in the protections afforded by HIPAA, but that was before learning that the U.S. Supreme Court might strike down Roe v. Wade.

If that happens, Texas will criminalize abortion, and judges can subpoena patients’ medical records. Mississippi relies on the Texas Medical Board to enforce its ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

Medical boards don’t have subpoena power, but they can coerce an accused physician into releasing patient medical records as part of their investigation.

In neither case is there any guarantee that patients’ health information will remain confidential.

We don’t yet know how the court’s ruling will play out in the many states that will further restrict or outlaw abortion services, but patient confidentiality will be at further risk.

We’re already on a slippery slope. Physicians are often required by medical boards to divulge their personal health history before being granted a license. The Department of Health can require patients with communicable diseases to divulge their contacts.

Equating the use of puberty blockers with child abuse will enable Texas courts to obtain children’s medical records without parental consent.

Anti-abortion laws will set a new precedent for violating HIPAA when abortion providers and/or their patients are investigated, sued or prosecuted.

As a nation, we are unlikely to ever agree about abortion services, but we need to acknowledge that the physical and mental health of the mother are paramount for own well-being and that of her children and society at large.

The precedence set by criminalizing abortion threatens our fundamental right to privacy in our own homes and our personal health records and impedes our equal access to medical care.

Phelan is a retired physician living in Blacksburg who has more than 35 years of clinical medical experience. Also a writer of essays, editorials and long form articles, she is working on a memoir entitled “The Disrupted Physician.”