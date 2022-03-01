Phillips: Trump's ‘Big Lie’ and fawning supporters

“We the people of the United States” in the Constitution includes all people and their diverse religions, cultures, races, colors and genders.

Our democracy gives adults the right to vote and to choose people to ensure the protection of our rights and civil liberties.

Our democratic government is designed to be by and for people where there is freedom, equality, equity and justice for all people. This is unlike what occurs in a monarchy, an oligarchy, and a dictatorship in some countries.

The attributes of our democratic government foster the creation of patriots. America has thousands of patriots who are loyal to and fight for our country, even sacrificing their lives as evidenced in our cemeteries and history. Our democratic patriotic spirit involves loyalty, love and devotion which engender pride in the general population imbuing people’s interest in and support of allegiance to our nation.

The diversity of religions in the United States gives a panoply of expressions such as love, joy, peace and kindness and to abstain from all forms of evil which include such behaviors as lustful and sexual immorality and falsehoods and lies. Religious behaviors include being an advocate of the various meanings of truth and trustworthiness.

In Christian religions God is the father of truth where people with truthful lips endure forever. Christian people do not lie to each other or bear false witness. On the contrary Satan is the father of lies which evolve into liars and sinners.

How does Trump manifest this brief sketch of democracy, patriotsim and religion? Trump’s past and present behaviors signify his lust, mercenary opportunism, egotism, and liking of dictators which overshadow his possible glorification of democracy. As a generator of big lies Trump is seen as a Big Liar. It is hard to fathom how Christians can believe and support Trump.

Trump’s repugnant and revengeful behaviors have created fawning supporters who abet his lies. His lawyers support and perpetuate his big lies. The behaviors of fawning Republican politicians are shameful and an embarrassment for our citizens and people of the world since they do not reflect our democracy.

Behaviors of fawning politicians are taken from various dictionary definitions of fawn/fawning. Republican fawning politicians are abject and obsequious in seeking approval or favor from Trump, and they use a servile manner.

Some politicians seek safety through appeasing the needs and wishes of Trump. Some fawning politicians exhibit fear and trembling and sometimes one gets the feeling they will “wet” their pants. Sometimes they cringe and flatter and one definition included they kiss the ground Trump walks on.

When a threat from or fear of Trump is perceived, they go into a fawning mode of behavior. How long can one withstand Trump’s rage and anger outbursts and his belittlement?

In fact the C-PTSD-based fawn response might be associated with a need to avoid conflict and trauma from the abusive behavior of Trump. An interesting definition of fawn is from The Free Dictionary: “To exhibit affection or attempt to please, as a dog does by wagging its tail, whining, or cringing.”

One can speculate Trump has created fawning politicians and surrounds himself with them to increase his sense of power. An interesting question might be, “What would happen if a fawning politician filed suit for Trump PTSD?”

Individual and group violence, rage, anger and other such atrocities are increasing in America. Organized groups engage in violence as seen in some protest groups. The insurrection of Jan. 6 is an unbelievable instance of unacceptable behavior of our citizens. Trump watched this catastrophe even after people asked him to stop it. Was he relishing the event which some people think he instigated? Was he afraid of physical harm or decrease in the people’s perception of his stature if he asked them to cease the protest?

Has Trump already created his own destiny of leaving his current residences for a less accommodating one where use of his red tie to attract attention is irrelevant? Recently it was stated that completion of current investigations involving Trump may end with a bombshell.

Phillips is a retired professor from New York University’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing. He lives in Radford.