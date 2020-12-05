Pitts: It is time for us to break our addiction to Trump

$3.24 billion in free coverage herself.

But here is the distinction: Trump received wildly disparate media attention long before he proved himself a serious force in that campaign. Indeed, the disparity was likely crucial in making him competitive in the first place.

He drew media attention not because anyone thought he could win but because, against the likes of Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, he was entertainment, comic relief. Reporters chased after him the way a puppy chases after a ball —and for the same reason; it was fun. As the saying goes, Trump gave good quote, was only too happy to spout the outrageous, the insulting, the ignorant and the offensive. Instead of treating his candidacy as we once did Dave Barry’s — i.e., as a stunt — we treated it as if it was legitimate and, in the process, made it so. By the time anyone thought to subject him to the kind of scrutiny a “real” presidential candidate faces, it was too late.

Donald Trump is president in large part because we did not ignore him when we could have and should have, an option we lost on Election Day. What a president does and says — no matter how stupid — is the very definition of news.

What an ex-president does and says, however, is a different matter entirely. And therein lies an opportunity.