Pitts: Let's talk Chicago

By Leonard Pitts

This is for the people who keep asking me about Chicago.

Other cities too, sometimes, but it is mostly the City of the Big Shoulders, with its spiraling murder rate, that sends many of you rushing to your keyboards. Why are black people so exercised about police killings of unarmed African Americans, you demand, but not about “Black on Black crime” in the core of our cities? In response, let me just say this for the record:

We are exercised about it all.

It is galling for those who, by and large, have never lived on the bull’s-eye of our inner cities to suggest that those of us who have and those who still do are somehow unconcerned about violent crime there. For some of you, perhaps, these are just stories seen on the evening news. For us, these are sons and daughters, sisters and brothers. My children have lost friends, my wife, a brother, my church too many young members.

So there is not one of you who has standing to lecture me or any other African American on caring about violent crime. Go to the gun buy-backs, march in one of the demonstrations, stand in one of the candlelight vigils, go to one of the funerals and then tell us we do not care.