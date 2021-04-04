Polman: This time infrastructure week is for real

What welcome words these were, from a newly elected president: “We’re going to rebuild our infrastructure…our highways bridges, tunnels, airports…which will become second to none, and we will put millions of our people to work as we rebuild it.”

That must be Uncle Joe, right?

Think again people. That was Trump, riffing in the wee hours of the dark night he was elected in 2016. But predictably, his purported quest to repair our crumbling infrastructure turned out to be just another con.

So how refreshing it is to finally have an administration that’s willing to go big, because nothing less will suffice.

President Biden’s progressive infrastructure plan carries a price tag 10 times bigger than the one Trump failed to fight for. He wants to pay for it by hiking taxes on those most able to afford it, and the public is on board. According to the latest national poll, 54 percent of Americans support a plan financed by a higher corporate tax rate and tax increases on people making more than $400,000 a year. (Only 27 percent oppose the idea.)