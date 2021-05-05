Poss: Virginians should be excited about Esports betting

March Madness looked different this year for Virginia residents, and it wasn’t just because of the half-empty arenas. For the first time, fans were able to bet on the NCAA tournament from the comfort of their own homes, thanks to recent legislation that legalized mobile and online sports betting.

But it’s not just basketball fans that are rejoicing. For the first time ever in the state, gamers and esports fans are able to place bets on professional matches — the video game equivalent to professional sports games.

As conversations about this legislation begin to reach other states and the national level, Virginia can be a model for why this legislation works. Gaming is growing, betting is growing. States might as well take advantage of that and provide safe, legal avenues for people to spend their time and money how they wish.

One of the fastest growing trends in entertainment is time spent on gaming. “Time spent” covers a lot of different activities, from playing games to watching live streams on services such as Twitch, or tuning in to a professional tournament.

But regardless of how people are engaging, what’s clear is activity in gaming has been on an upward trend and exploded during the pandemic as a way to keep people inside and entertained.