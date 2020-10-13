Preston: Finding permanent solutions for gang violence in Roanoke city

I’m Kiesha Preston, and I’m a mom, a candidate for Roanoke City Council, and a Roanoke native who has been directly touched by gun violence on more than one occasion. As a child, in the ’90s, stray bullets made their way into my home on at least two occasions. As an adult, just a year ago a stray bullet made its way into my car. Numerous acquaintances and people who grew up in my neighborhood have lost their lives to gun violence, and as a domestic violence survivor I spent months afraid for my own life because my abuser owned a gun. It is no secret that Roanoke City has recently seen an increase in violent crime, but as someone who has spent much of her life adjacent to violent crime, I would like to stress that very little that’s taking place is new. It’s happening more out in the open now, so the general public is more aware, but violent crime (and specifically gun violence) has existed in our city for as long as I’ve been alive.