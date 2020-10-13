Preston: Finding permanent solutions for gang violence in Roanoke city

By Kiesha Preston
Preston is an independent candidate for Roanoke City Council.
I’m Kiesha Preston, and I’m a mom, a candidate for Roanoke City Council, and a Roanoke native who has been directly touched by gun violence on more than one occasion. As a child, in the ’90s, stray bullets made their way into my home on at least two occasions. As an adult, just a year ago a stray bullet made its way into my car. Numerous acquaintances and people who grew up in my neighborhood have lost their lives to gun violence, and as a domestic violence survivor I spent months afraid for my own life because my abuser owned a gun. It is no secret that Roanoke City has recently seen an increase in violent crime, but as someone who has spent much of her life adjacent to violent crime, I would like to stress that very little that’s taking place is new. It’s happening more out in the open now, so the general public is more aware, but violent crime (and specifically gun violence) has existed in our city for as long as I’ve been alive.
A lot of what has happened recently has been identified as gang activity, and our city has chosen to respond by taking a more “aggressive policing approach.” I believe that this approach might be effective in removing select individuals from the streets, and I also believe that it may restore the peace for a limited amount of time. However, it does very little to prevent new violent criminals from emerging and it is my belief that this approach will only yield temporary results, as it has in the past.
Violent crime in the city might decrease for a while, but It will only be a matter of time before we find ourselves back in the same boat because we heavily policed the branches while doing little to attack the root. It’s time for Roanoke City to focus on more permanent solutions.
Rarely do we see this type of gang activity in wealthy, more affluent parts of town and the reason is because poverty is usually at the root. No one shows up to career day at school and aspires to be part of a gang when they grow up. It is usually a result of individuals turning to illegal activity to meet their basic needs and inevitably, that illegal activity turns violent and people wind up dead. To be clear, I do believe that police should respond to violent crime, but we also must acknowledge that they lack the capability to actually prevent it, and prevention should be our goal. Prevention is the response that will yield long-term results, and the people most qualified to take on that task are not the police, but city leaders and the communities themselves.
No one should feel like they have to commit illegal activity to keep a roof over their head. No one should feel like they have to commit illegal activity to put food on their table. No one should feel like they have to commit illegal activity to afford lifesaving medications, or provide for their kids, and when this happens it’s less of a reflection on the individuals committing the crimes and more of a reflection on how we’ve failed them.
If we want a permanent, lasting solution to the gang violence crisis in our city, it starts with making sure that people have jobs that pay them enough to survive. It starts with making sure people can access transportation to get to those jobs. It starts with making sure that people have equitable educational opportunities, and affordable places to live. We need access to mental health and substance abuse services, and we have to make sure that our community service agencies and art programs are well funded. If we want to end our gang violence crisis for good, we have to create a city where people don’t feel like they have to join gangs to survive and that means taking responsibility for where we’ve failed and choosing to do better. It means being willing to try progressive ideas opposed to just writing them off as radical, and it means actively creating communities with a stronger emphasis on preventing crime opposed to just heavily policing.
Public safety has to be a top priority in our city, but I believe it’s well past time to re-imagine what that looks like. Cities all over the country are re-imagining what that looks like. Roanoke shouldn’t be last to hop on board.
