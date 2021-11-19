Preston: Roanoke needs to respond to our housing crisis with compassion

Fining and arresting people who are already in financial distress only creates more financial distress and decreases their likelihood of affording a place to live. Contrary to belief, many unhoused people do, in fact, have jobs. Fines take money they could be saving for housing, and time in jail means time spent away from work and possible termination of employment. This also creates additional burden for police because they will be the ones tasked with enforcing this, when their focus should be on violent crime: specifically, our ongoing gun violence crisis.

In addition, numerous studies conducted all over the country have concluded that it is significantly more cost effective to address the issue of homelessness with compassion than it is to criminalize. Some other cities have responded with measures such as installing portable toilets to address the issue of public urination. They’ve invested in “Housing First” models that focus on housing people first and addressing additional challenges, such as unemployment or substance abuse, once they’re in a stable home.

In the coming weeks, stakeholders will be meeting with city leadership to discuss the possible options, before a city council vote in December. I don’t know who those stakeholders will be, but I write this in hopes that at least one of them will consider more humane options to explore.

Housed or unhoused, the people in these camps and tents are Roanoke city residents, and human beings who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Other cities in the US are acknowledging that and Roanoke should too.

Kiesha Preston is a local activist and Roanoke native.