Price: Larocco helped thousands

I am sad today. I have been so since learning of the death of Joe LaRocco, a great person in so many important roles in life. While The Roanoke Times has run an article on his coaching career and mentioned his past achievements in cross country and track, it is Joe’s personal character and role as a public school teacher of American History and Goverment that I want to address.

I first met Joe when I was a young English teacher at Andrew Lewis High School and he was a junior. There, Joe stood out for positivity, eagerness to learn and interact, integrity, and diligence. Later we reconnected as colleagues at Cave Spring High School, where we enjoyed over the years lively conversations about life, living, educational philosophy and trends, and our shared commitments, goals, and passions about public education.

Joe was the consummate teacher. Yes, he was demanding. He knew his material, and he knew why he devoted his life to teaching. Joe sought to instill in his students not just a knowledge but an appreciation for American history (successes and flaws) and the beauty and design of our Constitution with its system of checks and balances that has produced and to this point insured the best democratic republic the world has ever known.