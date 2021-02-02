Price: Larocco helped thousands

I am sad today. I have been so since learning of the death of Joe LaRocco, a great person in so many important roles in life. While The Roanoke Times has run an article on his coaching career and mentioned his past achievements in cross country and track, it is Joe’s personal character and role as a public school teacher of American History and Goverment that I want to address.
I first met Joe when I was a young English teacher at Andrew Lewis High School and he was a junior. There, Joe stood out for positivity, eagerness to learn and interact, integrity, and diligence. Later we reconnected as colleagues at Cave Spring High School, where we enjoyed over the years lively conversations about life, living, educational philosophy and trends, and our shared commitments, goals, and passions about public education.
Joe was the consummate teacher. Yes, he was demanding. He knew his material, and he knew why he devoted his life to teaching. Joe sought to instill in his students not just a knowledge but an appreciation for American history (successes and flaws) and the beauty and design of our Constitution with its system of checks and balances that has produced and to this point insured the best democratic republic the world has ever known.
Joe LaRocco strove to teach students how to think critically, to support their views with facts. He inspired them to meet the responsibilities of active citizenship.
Always in Joe’s heart and mind was his goal to develop in each student a sense of civic virtue, a concept his entire life demonstrated. That virtue is accepting the fact that we as individuals living in a democratic republic owe something to each other for the common good, a good that sometimes requires self-sacrifice. Civic virtue requires mutual respect, honesty, responsibility, reliability, service, obedience to the rules of law and order. What noble traits! What essential traits (and perhaps diminishing traits) in our nation today.
In every role Joe had in life – husband, father, son, brother, uncle, teacher, friend, coach, athlete, student, citizen – he was driven by his nobility of character. The world is diminished by his passing. May his legacy live on in the thousands fortunate enough like I was to have been positively affected by him.
Price is a retired Roanoke County English teacher.