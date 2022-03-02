Priddy: The controversy of character education

Last month, students walked out after a West Virginia public high school required some to attend an evangelical Christian revival performance.

Now, many parents are worried as an evangelist is scheduled to address topics including character education and bullying at an upcoming student assembly in Roanoke County.

The school system maintains that the message will be of a secular, non-religious nature, but then why was this particular speaker chosen for these topics?

In 1999, Virginia Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, passed legislation requiring all school boards to establish character education programs.

While Sen. Edwards was finishing the first year of his first term, I was finishing the first grade at Cave Spring Elementary School. Consequently, I’m young enough to have benefited from this legislation. Rainbow-colored sheets adorned school hallways, imparting on my young, impressionable mind personal character traits that I grew to know as the Six Pillars of Character: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship.

This helped to instill within me civic virtues that I strive to practice daily. Each decision must be made with concern for the common good. Injustice ought to be challenged when it is within my means. Every action should be taken with kindness and consideration of others.

Two decades after Virginia added character education programs to public schools, I’ve had the privilege to witness these pillars working under Sen. Edwards in the General Assembly and an opportunity to emulate that behavior as best I can when working with constituents.

The latest update to this code section was carried by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, in 2013, when she was a member of the House of Delegates. It required school boards to include in their codes of student conduct policies and procedures that include a prohibition against bullying and defined the term to mean, “any aggressive and unwanted behavior that is intended to harm, intimidate, or humiliate the victim; involves a real or perceived power imbalance between the aggressor or aggressors and victim; and is repeated over time or causes severe emotional trauma. ‘Bullying’ includes cyber bullying. ‘Bullying’ does not include ordinary teasing, horseplay, argument, or peer conflict.”

Bullying, I hope we all agree, is a behavior most unbecoming of anyone in authority, whether by proxy or unauthorized. Nevertheless, bullying is a behavior we are seeing increasingly by way of intimidation and name-calling on social media. That behavior can have a profound impact on mental health and can even lead to suicide among victims of bullying.

Every student should have the benefit of participation in a character education program that addresses the inappropriateness of bullying, however, many parents and guardians in Roanoke County feel compelled to excuse their child from an upcoming assembly because of the inappropriateness of the speaker chosen to deliver the message (Feb. 25, “Speaker choice questioned”), as well as religious undertones that may accompany his testament.

I believe Sen. Edwards would be an excellent replacement for the speaker chosen, but his legislation would likely prevent his own involvement because it included the provision, “Nothing herein shall be construed as requiring or authorizing the indoctrination in any particular religious or political belief.”

So, why was this particular speaker chosen? Maybe the school system experienced an oversight, like in March 2021 when they had to retract an offer to a new hire because of troubling content that conveyed a need to incorporate Christianity in public schools and expressed prejudice towards LGBT-identifying students. That situation was handled appropriately by the superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools, although I’m doubtful that the current school board would have arrived at the same conclusion.

By inviting a motivational speaker whose content is derived from evangelical doctrine, Roanoke County Public Schools has opened the door to transform these students from an assembly into a congregation who will receive coded character education preachings from the pulpit of a gymnasium floor.

With all the issues disrupting public schools, this ill-advised invitation ought never have been offered. It has only served to inject more controversy into classrooms. Despite the religiously redacted message that this speaker may offer, the policy requiring character education should never have been construed to allow for consideration of this particular speaker.

As a graduate of Hidden Valley High School, I know public schools can teach good character and have for decades. Education is a sacred responsibility that belongs to our public schools and teachers, not evangelists masquerading as motivational speakers.

Priddy is a graduate of Hidden Valley High School, the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership, and serves as chief of staff for Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, in the Virginia General Assembly.