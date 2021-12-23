Priddy: We must eliminate the stigma around seeking mental health treatment

In the world of today access to mental health treatment is more prevalent than it has been in recent years. Despite this many still choose not to seek treatment for their mental health. Why? The main underlying cause is the stigmas an individual may experience. These stigmas can be self-stigmas or societal stigmas that reduce their probability of seeking treatment for a variety of mental health issues.

Those who suffer from self-stigmas refuse to seek treatment based on their personal ideas about how they will think of themselves if they seek treatment. Many feel powerless against their own affliction and feel that seeking treatment proves they are not strong enough to overcome obstacles in life, particularly hard ones.

Self-esteem plays a large role in this issue as many who suffer from mental distress may already have a distorted view on themselves. This view may become even more distorted when deciding whether to seek treatment. Many feel as if they lost control when it comes to the decision if they need to seek treatment as seeking help is often viewed as themselves losing control of their body which deters individuals from treatment. Many people choose to continue suffering rather than seek help based on their personal self-stigmas.

Societal stigmas play a large role in deterring individuals from seeking mental treatment. The reduction of stigmas that society has on mental illnesses has improved over the years, but many individuals still perpetuate stigmas about mental distress. Individuals who suffer from mental distress can be perceived as weak if they seek treatment. Many individuals who hold themselves to high esteem would rather suffer from distress than seek help for their fear of being labeled weak and have their capabilities questioned. Society frowns on seeking help as many will tell individuals to “get over it” or “be a man.” Many people who suffer from depression are commonly told to “just be happy.” These problems emulate within individuals and feed their self-stigmas.

Many fear repercussions for seeking treatment. Those who work in certain professions fear that if they seek treatment their ability to do their job will be questioned and they fear they will be fired or demoted to a lower position. Many people who are uninformed about mental distress assume they are equivalent to major mental illnesses, including schizophrenia, dissociative identity disorder, etc. Those in distress just need a form of treatment to help heal their mind. Society molds the thought process behind those who are deciding to seek treatment.

Gender plays a large role in those who seek treatment. Men are at a large disadvantage when it comes to seeking mental treatment. Mostly because stigmas are directed towards men. It is more acceptable for females to show emotion and be open about their problems. When it comes to males the opposite is true, men are expected to keep their feelings and problems inside, keep their head down and deal with any problems by themselves. Although women and men may face the same self-stigmas regarding treatment, men are less likely to seek treatment because of the view society presses on them. A male can have his manhood questioned if he decides to seek treatment. Having to overcome this boundary of a societal image can be the cause of why many men do not seek help.

It is important that we focus on the reduction of these stigmas as they can contribute to the reduction in suicides. Many individuals who feel they have no way out or a way to seek help often choose the worst option to solve their problem.

“Suicide is a permanent solution for a temporary problem.” This saying resonates among families who lose individuals who choose to take their own life. Often their regret is that they wish they “saw the signs” or knew how to help.

It is important that we reduce stigmas that others face and spread information about the proper channels to go about seeking treatment. Current treatment methods provide anonymous treatment for patients to reduce the pressure on patients for fear of the knowledge of their treatment being spread among their community. It is important that treatment methods offer a way out for people struggling from psychological distress, so they feel they have an outlet and a solution rather than them believing that suicide is their only way out.

Priddy, an Ohio native, is a sophomore at Virginia Military Institute who plays as a defensive end on the Keydets football team.