Pudner: Final 5 revival for grassroots state party conventions

The process also produced strong general election candidates, with five of seven major statewide nominees going on to win their general elections between 1993 and 1997.

However, there was one glitch. In 1994, a University of Virginia law professor argued successfully to the Supreme Court in Morse v. Oliver North for US Senate that the $35 delegate fee amounted to a poll tax. Large two-day conventions to vet candidates were no longer viable.

Ironically 25 years later the May 8 GOP Convention could be the first step back toward the traditional large convention—with a new twist eliminating the main objection—that fewer than one percent of the voters choose the only two nominees for the other 99 percent of voters in the general election.

Future conventions could lead up to a proposal called Final 5. After the state convention(s), a single ballot primary for all candidates from any party could be held. These “jungle primaries” are already held in Louisiana, California, Washington, Alaska and in some elections in Georgia and Texas, and the Final 5 version would allow the top five candidates to advance to the General Election to give voters more choices.

In the general election, voters return and rank the five candidates in order and the process plays out just like at those state party conventions.