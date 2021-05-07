Pudner: Final 5 revival for grassroots state party conventions

The combination of ranked choice voting and the VA State GOP convention May 8 may offer a pathway to a “Final 5” election process that revives the giant State Conventions of the 1990s.
In the 1990s, three efforts in Virginia turned out 13,000 or more Republican state delegates to choose the Republican party’s statewide nominees. Candidates and their teams visited every County or City GOP Mass Meeting and let the people in each county ask questions of the field rep or the candidate themselves.
Unlike party primaries, the focus was on people and discussions among people within a county delegation. When delegates from across the Commonwealth gathered for the State Convention, they had two more days to compare their impressions of each candidate with delegates from different parts of the state.
With each delegate paying a $35 fee to attend, the party also did not need to focus on corporate sponsors, since the event itself was a money maker. At $35 each, attendees generated more than half a million dollars for party coffers. This ended up being more than enough to offset the cost of putting the convention on and pay for materials like yard signs and literature for the Republican delegates to take back to their communities.
In essence, attendees used what would now be called ranked choice voting or “almost” instant runoff, which is choosing their first candidate on a first ballot, then having the last place candidate drop out in every round until more than 50 percent settled on the ultimate nominee.
The process also produced strong general election candidates, with five of seven major statewide nominees going on to win their general elections between 1993 and 1997.
However, there was one glitch. In 1994, a University of Virginia law professor argued successfully to the Supreme Court in Morse v. Oliver North for US Senate that the $35 delegate fee amounted to a poll tax. Large two-day conventions to vet candidates were no longer viable.
Ironically 25 years later the May 8 GOP Convention could be the first step back toward the traditional large convention—with a new twist eliminating the main objection—that fewer than one percent of the voters choose the only two nominees for the other 99 percent of voters in the general election.
Future conventions could lead up to a proposal called Final 5. After the state convention(s), a single ballot primary for all candidates from any party could be held. These “jungle primaries” are already held in Louisiana, California, Washington, Alaska and in some elections in Georgia and Texas, and the Final 5 version would allow the top five candidates to advance to the General Election to give voters more choices.
In the general election, voters return and rank the five candidates in order and the process plays out just like at those state party conventions.
Ironically, the use of Final 5 kicks out the arguments for why a State Party can no longer conduct a convention the way they want to in order to settle on their candidate. That argument was that the only way a candidate could be viable was to win one of two party’s nominations—the Republican or the Democractic primary or convention—and therefore charging a fee for someone to vote in a convention was a poll tax in the eyes of the Supreme Court.
On a separate note, advocates of open primaries have argued that party primaries should not be allowed because then the taxpayer is funding the party’s effort to settle on a candidate.
Someone can just as easily run as a Republican, Democrat, an Independent or for another party. But Party Establishments cannot rig an election against one of their own party members, as many believed the National Democratic Party did in 2016 to get Clinton past Sanders as the nominee.
The person who participates in a party, including paying a fee to go to a convention, and a candidate who chooses to seek that party’s approval, can win that nomination. Then, at that point the party can put resources into the candidate of their choice who should easily make the Final 5. The candidate ultimately benefits from all the party’s resources to try to win the Final 5.
Virginia’s May 8 convention could be the first step toward a Final 5 solution in the next election.
John Pudner is Executive Director of www.takeback.org. He ran successful field operations for candidates in Virginia GOP conventions mentioned in the piece.