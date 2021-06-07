Pugh: Innocent people don't run

Re: “What if I were a black man?” submitted by George McDowell, printed on May 27th, 2021.
Mr. McDowell, I have a few questions for you.
Did your parents raise you that way?!
To talk back and argue with a police officer that way?
Did you actually think he would let you off with a warning after you shot off your mouth, spewing that invective at him?
Have you no respect for the uniform or the tough job the people who wear them are doing for the rest of the population?
You should be ashamed for yourself! These people sign up to ‘protect and serve”, putting their lives on the line so you may shout hatred at them for doing their job.
Would you do the same to your boss at work? I don’t think so. If you did, you would be looking for another job – immediately.
If you had shot your mouth off like that to me, I’d have slapped you more than once or worn a knot on your head with my cane.
Yes, you have the 1st amendment right to say what you please at any time, but it is a matter of common courtesy that has been draining this country dry the past few years. It has been replaced with anger, hatred and harsh phrases.
Next time I hope you are on the receiving end of this invective. Maybe you will find how it feels to be in the other person’s shoes. It doesn’t feel that comfortable, but part of the job is not to react with violence or harsh words and lousy manners.
Suppose your wife or child’s vehicle has broken down late at night on a lonely road?
Wouldn’t you be grateful if the first responder happened to be a police car or EMT?
They’re not doing their job to make a lot of money.
Some communities have volunteers manning the EMT and firefighting services. Their budget can’t afford the pay these people deserve. And you have the nerve to belittle these people with your hatred over a ticket?
Care to bet if you had spoken in a normal, polite tone that the officer would have issued a warning rather than a ticket? You asked for it yourself with the attitude you displayed.
Want to bet that I could have gotten off with a warning? Remember manners. Would you have liked it if your son/daughter had been the officer on the receiving end of your tirade?
Color has nothing to do with it, contrary to thought. Manners and common sense are the main issue here.
Read how a Black man was arrested after he was told to stop? Rather than stop, they take off and run.
Finally after endangering innocent bystanders, causing an accident and/or physical damage, they are arrested and taken to jail.
Immediately the relatives, friends start in to painting how innocent their angel is; the media amp it up even more. But if the angel was so innocent, why did he run in the first place? They were afraid. But if they were innocent, they should have nothing to fear. Again: common sense. Manners.
Didn’t your mother teach you manners? It should be a law that if tirades and harsh words spew out, the officer has the right to wash out your mouth with soap. Your Momma would have.
Remember – protect and serve. Common sense and manners. Keep your temper and mouth shut! If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Don’t be surprised if the police start stocking up on Irish Spring.
Pugh is retired and
lives in Roanoke.