Pugh: Innocent people don't run

Re: “What if I were a black man?” submitted by George McDowell, printed on May 27th, 2021.

Mr. McDowell, I have a few questions for you.

Did your parents raise you that way?!

To talk back and argue with a police officer that way?

Did you actually think he would let you off with a warning after you shot off your mouth, spewing that invective at him?

Have you no respect for the uniform or the tough job the people who wear them are doing for the rest of the population?

You should be ashamed for yourself! These people sign up to ‘protect and serve”, putting their lives on the line so you may shout hatred at them for doing their job.

Would you do the same to your boss at work? I don’t think so. If you did, you would be looking for another job – immediately.

If you had shot your mouth off like that to me, I’d have slapped you more than once or worn a knot on your head with my cane.