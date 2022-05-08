Purdy, Fountain and Lazenby: A message to the VMI Family — VMI is on the right track

The last month has produced a series of eye-rolling media reports about the actions of regressive Virginia Military Institute alumni who have done real damage to the school’s reputation and the value of the diploma.

For those who have been concentrating on their careers and cadetships rather than following the turmoil consuming a certain corner of the alumni base, here’s a brief recap: One alum has sued the school claiming, among other things, that its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training is based on “critical race theory” (or “CRT”) in violation of the governor’s executive order ban. This is his second VMI-related lawsuit in less than 18 months. The first case was summarily dismissed. (For one reference see the Washington Post, April 16, “VMI alumni push to reverse diversity reforms, invoking critical race theory.”)

Another has drafted an open petition to Attorney General Jason Miyares pleading for a full investigation of CRT at VMI — a comedic irony given the resentment voiced by many of these same alumni of the last investigation.

Most recently, another group of alumni, which included the two aforementioned, attempted to install their own slate of directors of the VMI Alumni Association in the name of “transparency” by (again, with no apparent sense of irony) showing up unannounced to a board meeting in a hostile takeover attempt — as described by one witness, VMI’s very own insurrection. (Bacon’s Rebellion, April 12, “Dissident alumni open a new front in the higher-ed culture wars.”)

The apparent unifying theme of these stunts is to demonstrate — through the court system, direct intervention of the state, and parliamentary force, respectively, but notably not by winning the hearts and minds of the VMI family — that by implementing DEI programs, VMI is on a “woke” road to nowhere. But this group of disgruntled alumni is not only wrong about the nature of VMI’s DEI program, as Superintendent Cedric T. Wins has exhaustively explained, they are also dangerously out of touch with modern higher education, the military and the private sector.

Until it was implemented by the current administration, VMI was the only four-year public college in Virginia without a formal DEI program, an outlier status to which many of these alumni would gleefully see VMI return.

In the military, both Republican and Democratic leaders have reinforced DoD’s commitment to diversity and inclusion programs. This stands to reason given that more than 40% of the active military is composed of racial minorities, with ever increasing numbers of women and LGBTQ individuals entering the force.

In the private sector, diversity literally pays dividends. A widely reported McKinsey study found that companies with more diverse leadership teams are 33% more likely to be profitable than those with less diverse leadership teams. It’s no wonder why the Fortune 500 has so enthusiastically embraced DEI.

Even if one were to believe such programs were total bunk, the vast majority of graduating cadets are about to find themselves in the military and private sector, both of which have fully grasped the benefits of DEI.

Walking into these new environments without any background or understanding of these concepts sets future graduates up for failure — a failure that would also amount to educational malpractice on the part of VMI.

But should our community have any further doubts about the value of DEI training to our careers, you can read about the consequences of the absence of DEI skills in the Navy Times. (April 19, “How an executive officer’s misconduct — and a commander who failed to correct him — got them both fired.”)

To the Corps: VMI rightly continues to bill itself as a premier training ground for military and civilian leaders. The administration is therefore indisputably on the right track when it seeks to better prepare you for the realities and challenges that you will face in those arenas.

Though it might not seem like it now, you are the beneficiaries of the changes implemented by this administration. And unlike the older alumni described above, you have a dog in the fight: it’s your career, it’s your cadetship, and it’s the value of your diploma that matters most.

Don’t let the personal and political grievances of these regressive alumni, many at the end of their careers or retired and trying to recreate their past, derail your VMI generation from its rightful place among America’s future leaders. ‘Rah Virginia Mil’

Signatories: George D. Hasseltine ’97; Shah Rahman ’97; Timothy Perez ’86; Chris Manno ’77; Dave Milligram ’10; William M. Carr, Jr. ’88; Christina Stalnaker ’09 ; Joel Christenson ’99; Jacklyn D. Morton ’09; Hank Foresman ’76; Matthew W. Graham ’10; Matthew W. Henning ’90; Nicholas Harrelson ’09; Michael Morgan ’93; Kent Vaughan Latimer ’88; Matthew Atkinson ’80; Andre Johnson ’96; John A. Aydlette, ’90

Purdy, a technology attorney from Arlington, is a distinguished graduate of the Virginia Military Institute class of 1999 and a former U.S. Navy Reserve intelligence officer. Fountain is an attorney and distinguished graduate of the VMI class of 1978, former editor-in-chief of The Cadet student newspaper and retired Army lieutenant colonel. He has practiced law in 25 countries and on the professional staffs of the White House and U.S. Senate. Lazenby is a member of the VMI class of 1974 and the author of “Michael Jordan: The Life.” The authors first attempted to have this opinion printed in The Cadet before publishing in The Roanoke Times.