Quigley: How history can make us whole

2022 will be a big year for Virginia Tech. 150 years ago the creation of the Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College laid the foundation for the university we know today.

As Tech commemorates its anniversary, there is much to be proud of. Whether you measure a university’s vitality by research expenditures, the growing number of students from a wider range of backgrounds, new buildings under construction, or even the nods of recognition a Hokie sweatshirt garners in far-flung cities, it’s clear that Virginia Tech is in excellent health.

Yet much as we should celebrate our achievements, we should not stop there.

Anniversaries are a time to take stock. Like birthdays, they can spark celebrations of laurels won and progress made over the last year — or the last 150 years. They can also prompt regret over things done wrong or not accomplished. The best anniversaries do all these things together, combining self-satisfaction with self-reflection to inspire improvement. An anniversary limited to celebration alone is an opportunity missed.

Hokies mark this historic year at a time when U.S. history has become extraordinarily divisive. Debates over how to teach about race became a pivotal issue in Virginia’s last gubernatorial election. There’s the question of whether 1619 or 1776 was more consequential. And, of course, the fate of hundreds of Confederate monuments continues to divide local communities across Virginia and the South.

Virginia Tech cannot sidestep the messiness of history any more than the nation can. Although it was founded after the abolition of slavery in 1865, the college came of age during Jim Crow segregation. Black students were prohibited from enrolling for 81 of the university’s 150 years. And after Black students were permitted to enroll, they often felt marginalized even as they gave so much to the institution. For many others, too, whether students, employees, or neighbors, Tech historically fell short of the inclusive values it champions today.

This is not to say that Virginia Tech has been a malevolent institution. Rather, Virginia Tech has been a part of United States history in all its complexity.

When it comes to commemorating the past — of an individual or a group — it’s impossible to untangle the good from the bad. Take for example the fifth president of Virginia Tech, John McBryde. The presidency of the “father of VPI” saw lasting elements of the college’s identity introduced: the “Polytechnic Institute” part of its name; the colors orange and maroon; Hokie stone; and the motto “Ut Prosim,” whose spirit of public service remains Virginia Tech’s guiding light.

It was also under McBryde that Tech’s yearbooks showcased white supremacist student societies like the Pittsylvania Club (“Motto: Hang ’em”) and the “K.K.K.,” the name of whose “Father of Terror” Claudius Lee was recently removed from a dormitory. The same yearbooks also displayed a culture of misogyny that makes them painful to read today.

McBryde himself has come under fire for serving in the Confederate army and Treasury Department. He was not alone; the first five presidents of the college all worked for the Confederacy in one way or another. That does not necessarily mean we should erase them from the campus landscape, but nor should we give them unqualified admiration. We should endeavor to understand and learn from them.

If we set out to uncritically celebrate a shared history and stop there, we’re doing it wrong. That’s true of American history and Hokie history alike. History is never so one-dimensional. To do justice to the past — to really honor it — requires an effort to understand it in all its fullness. Striving to tell a more complete set of stories will allow history to fulfil its potential as the best guide for the present and the future. On the national level, 1619 versus 1776 is not an either/or thing; it’s both/and. At Virginia Tech, we must be honest that the generations of white men who created this institution behaved and spoke in ways most of us now find despicable. They also made essential contributions to the development of the successful university of today. Both things should be remembered.

History isn’t just about making us feel good. Nor is it only about making us feel bad, although it certainly can do both of those things. History at its best is about making us whole — as individuals, as citizens, as Hokies.

Quigley is James I. Robertson Jr. Associate Professor of History and Director of the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies at Virginia Tech.