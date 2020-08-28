Radford: The importance of words: Best pep talk ever

Twelve young guys were lined up from smallest to largest. In a few minutes we would file out of the locker room and into the gym to face our conference rivals. Our assistant coach, George “Killer” Miller, a nickname he earned during the time he wrestled for the same high school, was addressing the team.
Starting at the 98 pounder and moving up the line, he gave each wrestler a word of instruction or encouragement. “You can beat this guy if you go hard the whole match.” To the 105 pounder, “You’re going against a freshman. I’m counting on a pin from you.” He stopped to address each young man in the line. “You lost to this guy last time but if you go hard for six minutes, you can beat him.”
It was like he was giving each wrestler one more tip, one more shot of adrenaline before we headed out to do battle. He reached Rodney Lee, our 145-pounder standing to my left. “You beat this dude last time so he’ll be out to get you. Are you going to beat him again? Okay then.” He had given eight specific charges and as the 155-pound wrestler, I was next.
But when Coach Miller got to me, he moved right past. He didn’t even look at me. He was about to square off in front of Tulu Dickerson our tough 167-pounder to give him his word. But I was a little fired up from hearing eight pep talks, even though they were spoken to the other guys. I wanted to hear what he had for me and he had just walked past me like I was invisible. So I spoke up. “Coach, you skipped me.”
That’s when Coach Miller turned, looked me in the eye and delivered a nine-word pep talk that I still remember 45 years later. He didn’t shout it. In fact, he almost said it in a matter-of-fact tone. As if I should have understood it without him saying anything. An assistant coach in his first coaching job out of college, delivering a nine word pep talk that I still remember at age 62. Here it is… “I’m not worried about you. I know you’ll go.” That’s it! He turned back to Tulu and finished his last three instructions.
I don’t remember who I faced that night. But I know I won. The guy didn’t have a chance.
Funny how having someone believe in you can give you the foundation you need to believe in yourself. I’ve replayed those words a thousand times over the last forty five years. Sometimes when I didn’t think I had the energy, drive or experience to complete a job, I would think about the people that count on me. People that assume I’ll “go,” that I’ll give the best I have.
Coach’s pep talk has also helped me to understand the power of words. It reminds me to be careful to affirm people whenever possible. To encourage and set high expectations. I haven’t been perfect at it. And that’s part of the beauty of the pep talk.
He didn’t say “I know you’ll win.”
He said “I know you’ll go.”
