Radmacher: Destructive Mountain Valley Pipeline is losing the race

Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are in a race to complete this dangerous and unnecessary project. Desperate to convince regulators and restless investors, MVP wants to present the eventual completion of the pipeline as a fait accompli.

But a simple look at the facts shows that MVP faces nearly insurmountable hurdles that it needs to overcome before gas could start flowing. Though developers may like to say the pipeline is 90 or 95% complete, MVP itself has admitted in filings that the pipeline is only about 56% complete to full restoration.

The fact is, right now, it couldn’t even pump gas one full mile without running into the first gap in construction.

Along the 303-mile route of the pipeline, there are more than 400 gaps — places where the pipeline needs to cross streams, rivers or wetlands, and the company currently lacks permission from the government to do so.

MVP still needs permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under the Clean Water Act to construct most of those crossings, and the Corps says it won’t consider those permits unless and until MVP gets a valid authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service attesting that the pipeline won’t harm endangered species.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit vacated permits from both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service in separate decisions earlier this year, citing deficiencies in the agencies’ reviews that violated environmental laws.

Getting new permits from these agencies will take time, and there’s no guarantee that the agencies will be able to make the necessary findings to grant approval — because the pipeline cannot be built without damaging national forestland and harming endangered species.

MVP certainly won’t have those authorizations by the time it has to ask the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a second extension of its certificate of public convenience and necessity. The first extension, which itself is being challenged in federal court, expires in October.

Investors in this project have posted huge losses as the cost of MVP has nearly doubled with a start date nowhere in sight. NextEra Energy, one of the main investors, announced an $800 million loss on the project earlier this year, and told shareholders there was a “very low probability of pipeline completion.”

That assessment seems realistic, given all these hurdles and the unyielding community opposition to the pipeline. Those of us working to stop the pipeline certainly aren’t about to give up. We are trying to protect our communities, waterways, and a liveable planet, so we will not relent until MVP’s developers see the futility of their position.

Of course, even if the pipeline is canceled, it wouldn’t be the end. MVP has done so much damage that needs to be repaired, and some people’s lives have already been forever changed. We will need to keep fighting to ensure that MVP is forced to fully restore the pipeline’s path and repair the harm to the waterways and communities it tore through.

Radmacher, former editorial page editor of The Roanoke Times, is a media specialist for Appalachian Voices.