Rainsbury: Legal snake oil

It is true that, under the Electoral Count Act (3 U.S.C. § 15) members of Congress can object to the counting of votes. But the only proper basis for making such an objection—i.e., the only way that such an objection can prevail—is if there are competing slates of electors certified by a given State. For example, if Virginia certified and affixed the seal of the Commonwealth to two different slates of electors (e.g., one by Governor Northam and one by another person purporting to be Governor), then the Electoral Count Act gives Congress the power to determine who was the proper certifying authority for Virginia and, thus, who are the proper electors from the Commonwealth.

But that’s not what happened here. The states in question, Arizona and Pennsylvania, each submitted only a single slate of electors. Each slate was certified by the Republican Governors of the respective states. So there was no need for Congress to decide between competing slates of electors. Congress’ only duty was to open envelopes and tabulate the results.

The objecting Republican House members cite Bush v. Gore to justify their action. To paraphrase Lloyd Bentsen: I know Bush v. Gore. This case is no Bush v. Gore.