Ramadan: The GOP needs a mea culpa

No matter where you live in America, one thing is obvious: America made a mistake in 2016. And last November, America overwhelmingly said we’ve had enough.

So now, for Republicans, the question is simple: How will they find out a way back from the political abyss?

Looking back, a young Republican party embraced classic liberalism and economic reforms, and obviously opposed slavery. Sadly for the party I once called home, Republicans have wandered off to political extremes no one might have imagined possible. In the process, they have torn gaping holes in the heart and soul of a party once focused on liberty and freedom. And if ever there was a time for a mea culpa for the GOP, this is it.

But that is not enough. Claiming your doors are open is not enough. Republicans have to invite people in. Work to actively gain the trust of people who have heard nothing but attacks over the last four years. The GOP must prove willingness to represent all, not just the few.

So start by denouncing White Supremacy and symbols of the Jim Crowe era. Accept that climate change is real. Support immigration. And engage minorities who are part and parcel of the fabric of these always great United States of America.