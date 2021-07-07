Ramsey: We should see consensus-builders

The above-referenced political advertisement delivers this message (my understanding of the visual and spoken images): All who came before ME got it wrong. Elect ME, and I will run the state without the elected governing body which represents the entire commonwealth.

Virginia once had a governor who operated with that same attitude. If you didn’t support that governor’s autocratic rule, you were doomed to political purgatory. We overcame that, and with a few exceptions, our modern governors have been successful politicians who could build a consensus on issues crucial to the continued progress of the commonwealth.

As we ponder the political leadership we want for the commonwealth for the next four years, we cannot afford to risk surrendering the rights our Founders secured for us by electing a man who appears to want to replace a duly-elected deliberative body with his own personal opinions.

We need someone who, in the same context of the television ad, will talk to the men in the black suits and learn how he can build consensus and, as governor, lead them in a direction that will be palatable to a large number of Virginians, not just to one man.

While politicians are the butt of many of our jokes, we must respect the very skillful veteran as well as the struggling newcomer in that profession. We must not abandon our constitutional governance in order to sate the appetite of one man’s desire to impose his ideas on our commonwealth.

Ramsey describes himself as an “active member of the community and life-long student of American history, governance, and The Constitution.” He lives in Roanoke.