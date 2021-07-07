Ramsey: We should see consensus-builders

A politician wearing casual clothing walks through a group of gentlemen wearing black suits. He is moving opposite to the group, nudging some out of his way. The message: we need someone who is not a politician to keep us from continuing to go in the wrong direction.
During my life in Virginia, I have voted for both Republicans and Democrats. Even though I style myself as an Eisenhower Republican, I actually vote for candidates who can convince me that they will be efficient in their chosen profession, regardless of their political party affiliations; people who are able to negotiate with others to develop a political agenda for the common good.
On many occasions, I have sworn to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. My interpretation of that oath includes not just the letter and the spirit of the law, but also the method by which the Founders arrived at the document which defines our country. To paraphrase a noted Constitution scholar, the Founders chose conversation rather than combat. After he took the oath of office, President George Washington systematically reached out to the Anti-Federalists who had voted against ratifying the Constitution.
Often, I am disappointed when lawmakers arrive at a consensus that does not meet my expectations, but I always support the process that results in a compromise that satisfies most of the people most of the time. What I cannot tolerate is a self-described “patriot” who wishes to operate outside of the American system of governance so he will not have to live with compromise.
The above-referenced political advertisement delivers this message (my understanding of the visual and spoken images): All who came before ME got it wrong. Elect ME, and I will run the state without the elected governing body which represents the entire commonwealth.
Virginia once had a governor who operated with that same attitude. If you didn’t support that governor’s autocratic rule, you were doomed to political purgatory. We overcame that, and with a few exceptions, our modern governors have been successful politicians who could build a consensus on issues crucial to the continued progress of the commonwealth.
As we ponder the political leadership we want for the commonwealth for the next four years, we cannot afford to risk surrendering the rights our Founders secured for us by electing a man who appears to want to replace a duly-elected deliberative body with his own personal opinions.
We need someone who, in the same context of the television ad, will talk to the men in the black suits and learn how he can build consensus and, as governor, lead them in a direction that will be palatable to a large number of Virginians, not just to one man.
While politicians are the butt of many of our jokes, we must respect the very skillful veteran as well as the struggling newcomer in that profession. We must not abandon our constitutional governance in order to sate the appetite of one man’s desire to impose his ideas on our commonwealth.
Ramsey describes himself as an “active member of the community and life-long student of American history, governance, and The Constitution.” He lives in Roanoke.