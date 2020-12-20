Rasoul: It’s Not Enough To Be Right. We Must Bring Others Along With Us.

Before the 2020 presidential election, there was a lot of talk from polling analysts and cable news pundits about a political realignment in America. It seemed that in an increasingly lopsided economy where more wealth is becoming concentrated in fewer hands, the professionals and middle-class voters were going to vote with the blue-collar service industry and gig workers to sweep President Trump out of office in a landslide.
But it didn’t really play out that way. While Biden won Virginia and won the election — an accomplishment worth celebrating — it was by no means a landslide. The makeup of the U..S Senate remains up to Georgia voters to decide, and my party actually lost seats in Congress. A debate ensued among Democrats about whether more progressive or more moderate policies are best to win elections, when in fact voting is an emotional decision rooted in values and relationships, not so much a logical one rooted in policy.
Realignments are more common than we might think, given how polarized the red-blue divide seems right now. History shows us that parties are actually coalitions of different groups with varying interests, and those coalitions shift over time. Virginia has gone through several political realignments, most notably the Readjuster movement in the 1870s which funded Virginia’s newly-established public schools; and the collapse of the Byrd machine in the 1960s, which created an open lane for Virginia’s progressive populist Lieutenant Governor Henry Howell.
As we move forward, we need to keep in the forefront of our minds that the largest group of registered voters in the U.S. do not self-identify as Democrat or Republican. While voter turnout in 2020 was high, still about a third of Americans eligible to vote never cast a ballot, pointing to an opportunity to grow civic engagement. It certainly feels as though we are due for a new political realignment. The opportunity for realignment depends upon our commitment to building the trust necessary to form powerful new coalitions.
In my four terms in the General Assembly, I have witnessed, supported, and participated in these inspiring alliances. Rural and small urban school divisions came together around the common struggle of education funding. I was also part of a coalition that helped to defeat the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. When party leadership wasn’t paying attention to the people in my neck of the woods who were fighting off abuses of eminent domain for private gain, we formed a partnership of environmentalists, Democrats, Libertarians, Republicans, and independents to stop the pipeline because we were able to rally around a common cause.
Realignment and coalition building does not mean we compromise our values. It’s exactly the opposite: coalition building is a reflection of our values of fighting for the common good. The trick is knowing when to fight, ignore, or engage. There are times to fight, like when white supremacists marched in the streets of Charlottesville in 2017. There are voices we ignore; the Sean Hannitys of the world. Everyone else we need to engage because that’s the only way to build trust.
There are no shortcuts to the science of building trust. We have to show up to fight for justice in every community in Virginia year after year. We can write off certain individuals who are acting in bad faith, but we should never write off entire regions and communities that need us to fight alongside them for a brighter future for all Virginians.
Our elections in 2021 are the bellwether for the national midterm elections in 2022. Strategies we employ in the Commonwealth will inform campaign and policy decisions in other states. Our challenge for 2021 and beyond is to show up, to listen, and do the difficult work of forging new coalitions in places we’ve ignored for far too long. It’s not enough to simply be right. We have to bring others along with us.
Rasoul has represented District 11 in the House of Delegates since 2014. He lives in Roanoke with his wife and three children. Rasoul is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!