Rasoul: It’s Not Enough To Be Right. We Must Bring Others Along With Us.

As we move forward, we need to keep in the forefront of our minds that the largest group of registered voters in the U.S. do not self-identify as Democrat or Republican. While voter turnout in 2020 was high, still about a third of Americans eligible to vote never cast a ballot, pointing to an opportunity to grow civic engagement. It certainly feels as though we are due for a new political realignment. The opportunity for realignment depends upon our commitment to building the trust necessary to form powerful new coalitions.

In my four terms in the General Assembly, I have witnessed, supported, and participated in these inspiring alliances. Rural and small urban school divisions came together around the common struggle of education funding. I was also part of a coalition that helped to defeat the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. When party leadership wasn’t paying attention to the people in my neck of the woods who were fighting off abuses of eminent domain for private gain, we formed a partnership of environmentalists, Democrats, Libertarians, Republicans, and independents to stop the pipeline because we were able to rally around a common cause.