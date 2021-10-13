Rasoul: Social-emotional learning will put kids on the path to happiness

Last year I introduced, and the General Assembly passed, legislation (HB 753, 2020) that finally provides social and emotional guidance to school divisions in K-12 education. The vision of social-emotional learning is simple: we maximize the potential of our children to become responsible, caring, and reflective members of society.

This may seem straightforward enough, and it can be if we, in the commonwealth, understand the importance of ensuring our children’s emotional intelligence gets as much attention as their cognitive academic abilities. In practice, social-emotional learning teaches our students skills to develop healthy identities, manage their emotions, and achieve personal and collective goals. Our children not only benefit during their time in school but will continue to have better, personal relationships beyond.

I often hear that Virginia businesses are not only looking for skilled workers, but need workers with the “soft skills” to know how to communicate, be self-motivated, and work well in teams. Individuals with higher emotional intelligence are better able to regulate their emotions, empathize, and communicate with their colleagues. These soft skills prove to be a large deciding factor in one’s work performance and seeing that much of the working world involves working with and communicating with others, it is no surprise that emotional intelligence is so impactful.

Going forward, social-emotional learning will be a staple of our public education systems because our children deserve the best chance to be both happy and successful in life. As a result, they will develop better relationships and will have the skills necessary to flourish in their careers. After all, what’s the point of success without happiness?

Sam Rasoul, a Democrat, represents the city of Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates. He is seeking reelection to the 11th House District seat and is contested by Republican Charlie Nave.