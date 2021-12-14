Rasoul: State Water Control Board has the power to ensure a livable future for Virginians

Today, seven Virginians are tasked with determining our state’s environmental and climate future. This Tuesday, the State Water Control Board will determine whether to grant or deny the Department of Environmental Quality’s draft permit as to whether the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline can safely build across more than 200 water bodies in the state.

The Board members, seven private citizens serving on this independent regulatory body, have the fate of the communities that my colleagues and I serve in their hands.

The MVP has already caused permanent damage by violating Virginia’s water protection laws more than 300 times.

The project has been heavily fined for failing to control erosion and sediment, with some of the riskiest proposed construction up for review in this permit.

It is up to the board to ensure this destruction does not continue.

Two weeks ago, the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board stood up for the environmental and health rights of all Virginians by denying a key air permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s Lambert Compressor Station.