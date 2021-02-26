Redman: Sickles' 'foundation' is built on sand

I am a teacher in Southwest Virginia, and I say to you one hundredfold: Thank you! Your editorial on Feb. 19 (“House Democrats turn back on rural Virginia”) has warmed my heart with the attention you have brought to a neglected area of the state and highlighted the spirit of neglect repeatedly shown by Northern Virginia.

Simultaneously, the righteous indignation I feel with the reminder of the disparity of income and school funding allocation that the Democrats of Northern Virginia are willing to exploit over and again, reminds me that beyond the city limits of Roanoke, we do not exist down here.

The fact that the teachers unions of NoVa cities are willing to complain and fight bitterly about reopening amid a pandemic, and the politicians who voted against the incorporation of this amendment (SJ 275) are put in office by their members; in our part of the state we fight both the fiscal AND the physical ability to implement adequate broadband service in our region as well as find ways to feed our students who depend on our schools for daily nutrition. The struggle to reopen schools and do what’s best for students looks very different in that light, doesn’t it?