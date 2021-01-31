Reed: States Are Reforming the Way We Elect the President in 2024—Virginia Should Join In

Election 2020 was likely to be the last Presidential campaign under the current Electoral College system. That is, the last time we watch states turn “red” or “blue” on election night and cheer or cry based on the outcome in a handful of so-called “battleground” states. This is good news.
One person, one vote is a longstanding principle in American elections.
However, that is not a correct statement about voting in America. Americans would prefer that, but they do not get it because of the Electoral College’s antiquated mechanism. Americans would prefer to elect the President by direct popular vote by overwhelming majorities, just like other elected offices.
On a gut level, they understand the fundamental fairness of awarding the nation’s highest office on the same basis as every other elected office — to the person who gets the most votes. But under our current electoral college system, the person who receives the most votes in presidential elections does not necessarily win.
In the 2020 Presidential election, Biden and Trump were focused on about ten states because they were up for grabs. The rest of the states, including Virginia, fell into the reliably “red” or “blue” category, so we were taken for granted by both sides. The candidates hardly visited our state because there was no point in doing so. All votes across the country are not equal under the current system, and Virginia gets the stick’s short end.
In addition to taking most of the country for granted, the way the Electoral College works today sometimes forces us to accept the second-place candidate ascending to the presidency.
The system needs to change.
Since 2007, states have been steadily moving to reform the Electoral College and use it differently to have a popular vote for President. There is no need for a Constitutional amendment to implement a national popular vote because article II section 1 of the Constitution reads: “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors...” In other words, states have broad power over the Electoral College.
Fifteen states plus the District of Columbia, containing 196 electoral votes, have passed the National Popular Vote bill. If the same bill is passed by a few more states containing a total of 74 electoral votes, the Electoral College will work differently. The National Popular Vote bill guarantees the Electoral College will follow the country’s popular vote. Virginia can bring us 13 votes closer and help us have a national popular vote for President in 2024.
Here’s how it works: The bill will take effect when enacted by states with 270 total electoral votes. The group of 270+ presidential electors will then support the candidate who received the most popular votes in all 50 states, thus making that candidate President. The number 270 is a majority of the electors, which is why the National Popular Vote bill is guaranteed to work when states with that many electors have passed the bill.
Say goodbye to the red/blue map and hello to finding common ground across state lines. Republicans in Virginia can join forces with political allies in Kentucky, and it will be meaningful. Democrats in Utah will cast a vote and know it won’t be worthless just because more of their neighbors support the Republicans. We can elect the President under a one-person, one-vote system. We can expect candidates to court voters in all 50 states and run a national campaign. We can do this through state action, and we are already most of the way to the finish line.
I encourage all Virginians to call their Assembly members and Governor Northam to promote passage of the National Popular Vote bill to have a national popular vote in place for the presidential election race in 2024. Learn more and get involved at www.NationalPopularVote.com.
Reed is professor of sociology and Africana Studies and director of the Race and Social Policy Research Center at Virginia Tech.