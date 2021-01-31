Reed: States Are Reforming the Way We Elect the President in 2024—Virginia Should Join In

Election 2020 was likely to be the last Presidential campaign under the current Electoral College system. That is, the last time we watch states turn “red” or “blue” on election night and cheer or cry based on the outcome in a handful of so-called “battleground” states. This is good news.

One person, one vote is a longstanding principle in American elections.

However, that is not a correct statement about voting in America. Americans would prefer that, but they do not get it because of the Electoral College’s antiquated mechanism. Americans would prefer to elect the President by direct popular vote by overwhelming majorities, just like other elected offices.

On a gut level, they understand the fundamental fairness of awarding the nation’s highest office on the same basis as every other elected office — to the person who gets the most votes. But under our current electoral college system, the person who receives the most votes in presidential elections does not necessarily win.