Reese: In praise of Liz Belcher

The article in The Roanoke Times on 14 May 2021 about Liz Belcher retiring as the Roanoke Valley Greenway coordinator prompted me to write the following as a tribute to her and the incredible other work she does planning new hiking and mountain biking trails in the Roanoke Valley and beyond.

As a 15-year volunteer with Bill Gordge’s Mid-Week Trailing Building Crew, I have seen first hand how beautifully Liz and Bill plan routes for new trails that the crew subsequently constructs.

Trail building

Most who walk this trail barely give it a thought,

but by stopping, thinking, perhaps they ought

to consider just how this path was made.

Its memory soon will quickly fade.

Where did this trail come from? Who laid out the route

to swing by this way with its lovely features that well suit

the eye of the beholder? Past trees with character, little streams,

mossy rocks, good views, magnificent terrain.

Clearly careful thought was made, sometimes with pain