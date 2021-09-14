Reeves: ARC partnership leading to economic growth in Mississippi

My administration is working tirelessly to prepare Mississippians for the jobs of the next 50 years. Working with our community colleges and other partners, we are focusing on training the next generation of Mississippians so when they complete their college education, they will have access to a good paying job right here at home.

As a result of ARC funding, Northeast Mississippi Community College was able to purchase medical equipment and supplies to outfit a hands-on training science laboratory located at NEMCC’s Ripley campus. The instructional equipment and supplies for the science lab will help NEMCC provide a cooperative learning environment for students, so they are better prepared for additional post-secondary education and/or high-technology careers in the medical and health care field. In addition to credit course offerings for students, this investment by ARC allows NEMCC to offer non-credit instruction to individuals seeking new skills for higher wages in the medical and health care sector, and to incumbent workers in the field seeking to enhance their skills and improve current job prospects and salary. Giving Mississippians the tools they need to earn higher wages and find better paying jobs is something I am honored to be a part of.