Rennard: Disheartened W&L kept its name

As a 2007 alumnus, I was incredibly disheartened to read the decision published yesterday by the Washington and Lee University Board of Trustees, in which the Board voted 22-6 against changing the name of the university.
Imagine the impact of this decision on young Black and brown people who are making decisions about where to apply to college. Imagine its impact on your current students and alumni of color, who will correctly read this as an affirmation of the university’s commitment to a racist legacy.
In its statement, the Board declares, “We repudiate racism, racial injustice, and the denial of fundamental dignity to any individual in our society. We regret the university’s past veneration of the Confederacy and its role in perpetuating ‘The Lost Cause’ myths that sustained racism. We regret the fact that the university itself owned human beings and benefited from their forced labor and sale.”
If these assertions are true, then the university cannot continue to exist while bearing the name of the commander of the Confederate army, who led the fight for the right for legal enslavement of human beings. The Board’s statement further declares that the school “is not a memorial to our namesakes,” noting the university’s willingness to redesign its logo, to rename the chapel where Robert E. Lee’s body was buried, and to discontinue Founders’ Day reflect an implicit recognition of the problematic nature of the school’s connection with Lee. Why, then, does it refuse to change its name, by far the most visible and public extant connection to Lee?
The truth of the matter is that changing the university’s name, which, the Board’s statement explains, “provides strength and resources critical to advancing our mission,” would mean a significant decline in donations from wealthy, predominantly white male alumni. In a letter published in the W&L Spectator on February 2, 2021, an anonymous group of “Concerned Parents of Washington and Lee University” stated that “Changing the name risks alienating many parents and alumni from making further contributions” and that it would constitute “a threat to current financial support and to untold future contributions,” asking the Board to make “a bold and courageous stand to retain the name and reputation.”
Notwithstanding the irony of an anonymous group calling for courage and boldness with financial threats, this letter gets at the heart of what drove this decision: money. Of course, the cynical motive driving this decision, which is to secure the university’s short-term financial security, will also doom its long-term financial future. Those who have threatened to close their wallets to the university will eventually die off and give way to younger alumni whose values will not align with an institution named after a Confederate general.
Those “concerned parents” and other like-minded alumni, including the 22 members of the Board who voted against changing the university’s name—like many others before them who resisted the integration of women and people of color to the university—are on the wrong side of history. If you’ve chosen legacy over justice, you’ve shown that you have no honor and that your true commitment is to wealth, not justice.
There is no such thing as a partial repudiation of racism or a qualified commitment to racial justice, and the university’s description of its efforts to be anti-racist falls short of the single most meaningful and simplest action that they could take: removing the name of Robert E. Lee from the university. Failing to do so reveals the Board’s stated goal to “build a more diverse community, [and] enhance inclusion” to be hollow and disingenuous.
This may be an uncomfortable decision for some and even, for a few, a painful one. But it’s also the right one. And if the Board does not have the vision and courage to make the right choice for fear of reprisal or consequences, then we know exactly who and what you are.
Rennard is a 2007 alumnus of Washington and Lee University. He lives with his spouse and two sons in Baltimore, where he works as a teacher.