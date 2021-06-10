Rennard: Disheartened W&L kept its name

The truth of the matter is that changing the university’s name, which, the Board’s statement explains, “provides strength and resources critical to advancing our mission,” would mean a significant decline in donations from wealthy, predominantly white male alumni. In a letter published in the W&L Spectator on February 2, 2021, an anonymous group of “Concerned Parents of Washington and Lee University” stated that “Changing the name risks alienating many parents and alumni from making further contributions” and that it would constitute “a threat to current financial support and to untold future contributions,” asking the Board to make “a bold and courageous stand to retain the name and reputation.”

Notwithstanding the irony of an anonymous group calling for courage and boldness with financial threats, this letter gets at the heart of what drove this decision: money. Of course, the cynical motive driving this decision, which is to secure the university’s short-term financial security, will also doom its long-term financial future. Those who have threatened to close their wallets to the university will eventually die off and give way to younger alumni whose values will not align with an institution named after a Confederate general.