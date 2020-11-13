Reynolds: Chamber is on wrong side of its mission

Thanks, Laurence Hammack, for digging this Freedom of Information Act information out of the U. S. Forest Service files. NOT surprising; this pipeline permitting issue has been a corrupted slime-ball process strapped to the backs of hard-working Southwest Virginia families since day one. In spite of all the EQT and Gov. Ralph Northam assertions to the contrary, I suspect that if the “appropriate” next FOIA request were submitted we would see what we already know — “that” being this pipeline was destined for “export purposes” from its inception.

My challenge to any party reading this memo is to prove my contention wrong. Let’s see data, a list of “new” gas purchasers. Anything to support new domestic demand representing even a fraction of the proposed MVP delivery volume. My suggestion is that there is no validated substantiating data to support domestic market integration of this gas volume.

This pipeline has been one of the most contentious issues I’ve witnessed in Southwest Virginia in my 74 years. It even tops “consolidation”! Most of you know that our state and Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and some area “Power Brokers” continue, in the face of an exponentially changing national energy sector to emissions-free Renewables, to support this unnecessary, climate-exacerbating dirty fracked-gas infrastructure. Such support is a slap in the face to Thousands of Southwest Virginia citizenry who purchase your member’s goods and services. The sad and extremely divisive part of this whole issue is your members need more than ever that Southwest Virginia community citizenry, consisting of a huge coalition of member groups, to support their local brick-and-mortar establishments now more thanever. It’s becoming easier every day to purchase goods and services on the Internet. Sooooo just who is the Chamber helping/hurting?