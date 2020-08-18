Reynolds: Changing our way of thinking

By Nancy Reynolds
Reynolds is a trial lawyer practicing in Roanoke.
Aug. 18, 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote. It is inconceivable to me that intelligent people would consider it appropriate to deny fundamental rights to citizens on the basis of gender, race, religion, national origin, age, gender identity, or special needs status. The only rationale that makes sense for such exclusion is that those with full rights did not want to upset the social order that benefited them. In light of current events, it appears that perspective has changed little, and the demographics have changed significantly. Those wanting to hold onto the past now find themselves in the minority resulting in fear and conflict. And so, a different way of thinking is required.
Let’s start with the basics. Setting aside our intellectual arrogance, we must recognize that we do not have all of the answers to the “why” questions. There is something bigger than us, which many of us call “God.” Having raised twin daughters as a single parent, it became clear early in their development that they, like all of us, were born with who they are. Due to limited means and time, they were provided with the same conditions, resources and efforts. But they were fundamentally different. And who they and we all are evolves with external stimulus. Understanding this is critical to embracing a different way of thinking.
Each of us are born with talents, abilities, and aptitudes. Some call them “God-given abilities.” They are our purpose or the reason why we are here. And it is incumbent on each of us to understand those talents and use them. Doing what we do well makes us happier people. Conversely, no one wants to be a failure. This fundamental concept is at the heart of changing our way of thinking, not just about ourselves, but about others.
Consider that each of us is here to fulfill a purpose and that purpose is thwarted by sexism, racism, ageism, homophobia, and all of the many forms of discrimination and oppression that have thrived in our society. Consider the loss to our society of what each person who has been subjected to discrimination and oppression could have contributed. Opportunities that are not made available, doors that are not opened, and encouragement that is not given because of race, gender, religion, national origin, age, gender identity, or special needs status create a void in the advancement of our society. The effects of discrimination and oppression injure all of society. We may have cured cancer, enjoyed the greatest symphony ever written, or prevented a COVID-19 virus before it started, all with the unrealized abilities that were cut down early with discrimination and oppression.
Whatever you believe in, understand this. We can choose to change our way of thinking in a manner that allows all of us to benefit from what each of us has to offer. The world is changing and we need to change with it. Let’s make it an exciting transition with limitless possibilities.
