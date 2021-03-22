Reynolds: RGC Resources Has Chosen to Pit Shareholder Interests Against It's Customers' Interests"

Our community has been fortunate to receive reliable gas service from Roanoke Gas Company for a number of decades. Unfortunately, the gas company’s owner, RGC Resources, has chosen to invest in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), which pits the interests of its shareholders against the interests of its gas customers.
In support of the MVP, the President and CEO of RGC Resources, Paul Nester, provided a letter to the Roanoke Times (“MVP would mean cheaper gas,” Feb. 28) that contained a great deal of misleading information. Mr. Nester said the extreme weather in Texas added $3 million to the cost of gas purchased by the gas company last month. He claimed that had the MVP been in service, “our customers would not be facing these significant cost increases.”
Based on information submitted to state and federal regulators, this claim is incorrect. Roanoke Gas says it is supplied by 78,606 Dth/d of pipeline capacity, 60% from Columbia Gas and 40% from East Tennessee Gas. More supply can be provided by an existing, nearby RNG facility that stores gas when it is cheap in the summer. This nearby supply can be tapped during times of extreme weather in the winter when gas is expensive and in short supply. The amount of gas supply Roanoke Gas has reserved from the MVP will contribute less than 10% of its total peak of supply.
We were not experiencing extreme cold when Texas was. Did Roanoke Gas use the gas it had stored to offset the more expensive gas coming from Texas? In any case, only a fraction of the supply would have come from the MVP, which would not have avoided what happened.
The storm that occurred in Texas happens only once every 50-100 years. What Mr. Nester did not mention is that the contract Roanoke Gas signed with the MVP requires the company to pay over $6 million more every year for 20 years to reserve its small amount of capacity on the MVP. This is a projection based on the $6 billion estimated cost for the MVP. This amount must be paid in full, even if only some or none of the reserved capacity is used. The gas is purchased separately.
The lower cost gas in West Virginia can be obtained via the existing suppliers’ pipelines too.....via little mentioned Columbia Gas WB XPRESS Expansion pipeline
The appropriate contracts just need to be put in place. Even if some improvements are required, they would be far cheaper than the $120 million required for the MVP to provide less than 10% of the peak requirements for just 20 years. Transporting the gas at the contract rates of the current suppliers would be** 7-10 times cheaper** than transporting the gas using the MVP. The MVP significantly raises the costs to Roanoke Gas customers. It does not lower them.
Despite the figures provided by the MVP, there is a good deal of construction that remains. Most of it is in areas of the highest potential impacts: stream crossings and steep terrain, including in national forests.
U.S. gas producers have lost hundreds of billions of dollars over the past ten years. They have been surviving on borrowed money, which is no longer available. Gas prices must go up to maintain past levels of production. It is best for families and businesses to use energy more productively, rather than ask for an expensive new source of unnecessary supply.
Your neighbors at Roanoke Gas have been good corporate citizens. Ask them to continue that tradition.
Tell them that you want to maintain affordable gas service, that you want to preserve the land and waters in the Roanoke Valley, and that you want the best possible future for your children and grandchildren. Tell them to let go of the MVP. It doesn’t serve you and will not serve them in the long run either.
Reynolds is retired from a global engineering and technology company. He lives in Roanoke.