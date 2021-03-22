Reynolds: RGC Resources Has Chosen to Pit Shareholder Interests Against It's Customers' Interests"

The storm that occurred in Texas happens only once every 50-100 years. What Mr. Nester did not mention is that the contract Roanoke Gas signed with the MVP requires the company to pay over $6 million more every year for 20 years to reserve its small amount of capacity on the MVP. This is a projection based on the $6 billion estimated cost for the MVP. This amount must be paid in full, even if only some or none of the reserved capacity is used. The gas is purchased separately.

The lower cost gas in West Virginia can be obtained via the existing suppliers’ pipelines too.....via little mentioned Columbia Gas WB XPRESS Expansion pipeline

The appropriate contracts just need to be put in place. Even if some improvements are required, they would be far cheaper than the $120 million required for the MVP to provide less than 10% of the peak requirements for just 20 years. Transporting the gas at the contract rates of the current suppliers would be** 7-10 times cheaper** than transporting the gas using the MVP. The MVP significantly raises the costs to Roanoke Gas customers. It does not lower them.

Despite the figures provided by the MVP, there is a good deal of construction that remains. Most of it is in areas of the highest potential impacts: stream crossings and steep terrain, including in national forests.