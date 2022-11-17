Reynolds: Youngkin's energy plan fails biggest test

Hello hard-working Virginians,

Before his death several years ago, renowned British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking expounded on four critical “issues” that he felt could conceivably, horrendously impact humanity’s stay on Mother Earth. One of those “issues” has come to stark reality in a very troubling way ... that being the issue of our human-induced, fossil-fuel driven changing climate. with our changing climate being a constant, brutal reminder and horrific backdrop of things to come.

I elected to review, as best a layman could, the subject Youngkin/Wheeler 2022 Virginia Energy Plan. The plan can be found at https://bit.ly/Youngkin_Plan.

As expected, at least by me, this plan appears to be the Andrew Wheeler 2022 Virginia Energy Plan. In fact, I’m suggesting that production of this very plan is the reasoning behind the governor bringing Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency head Wheeler on board to his administration.

This plan appears also to be very Playbook Republican, and is a reflection of the GOP’s ongoing love affair with big gas/oil.

In addition, and while it’s a nice pipe dream to politically huff and puff about, Youngkin’s vision for nuclear development in Virginia lacks foresight, and clearly is devoid of acknowledged global developments regarding past and present small modular reactor, or SMR, development, which is very, very significant. With development participation by many global corporations, NuScale announced a “first” when the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved their leading design for an SMR in 2020. So, SMR development has already outpaced the limited Youngkin/Wheeler vision of a leadership role here in Virginia, but it makes for good political grandstanding.

With my working knowledge of current energy generation and transmission market conditions, it appears that this proposed report fails to acknowledge certain highly touted emerging technologies, with particular regard to long-distance transmission and alternative energy storage opportunities. It appears reckless with assertions in several of these critical analytical areas.

Finally, and perhaps the most startling and dangerous misstep herein this plan, is that the words climate change, or their derivatives. are found nowhere in this “comprehensive” energy document which is to be Virginia’s proposed roadmap regarding our energy generation mix for years to come. This omission certainly mimics Florida’s Ron DeSantis/Rick Scott model of deflection by design, and is politically devised to feed red meat to a fringe Republican base that typically believes wild and preposterous QAnon theories and the like thereof over real world class global science.

And so it is with Youngkin’s fringe Republican “Party of Backward!”