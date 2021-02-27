Rice and Brashears: The time has come to safely wave the green flag South Boston

The sound of race cars mute. The smell of rubber and high-octane fuel faint. That has been the case for the last year at South Boston Speedway.

Just less than 12 months ago, historic South Boston Speedway went from gearing up for its next season of thrilling motorsports action to a complete shutdown. Aside from a few private testing sessions, the South Boston, VA racetrack affectionately known as “SoBo” sat idle throughout all of 2020.

The track tried numerous times to safely fire the engines, under numerous different health and government regulations, to no avail. Many times, getting within days of an advertised event only to have to send out cancellations at the eleventh hour.

Now, almost a year later, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Vaccines to fight the COVID-19 virus have made record pace getting out, with millions of people already receiving a shot in the arm.

Now it’s time to wave the green flag, and it can be done in a safe and socially distanced manner.

South Boston Speedway has spent the past year planning to fire the engines.

Countless gallons of sanitizer have been purchased and multiple plans are ready to be put into action to safely welcome race fans and competitors back to the track.