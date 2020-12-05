Riner: Deadline for open enrollment is December 15

With so many Virginians losing jobs and insurance along with the increasing COVID numbers, it is more important than ever, that people in Southwest Virginia know about all healthcare options available to them and their families. Life is overwhelming right now for so many of us and the healthcare system can be complex and difficult to navigate. I want to make sure that all people in our region have access to healthcare. As a certified Navigator with Enroll Virginia, a state-wide nonprofit that provides unbiased and free health coverage assistance to community members, I can assist individuals in applying for the New Healthcare For Adults and for Marketplace plans. Open enrollment for the Marketplace is currently open but ends December 15.

A Marketplace plan can give qualified individuals piece of mind in knowing their health needs are covered. I was grateful for the $299/month Gold policy I was able to secure two years ago while working two part-time jobs without benefits. This year, that same policy would have only cost me $249/month had I not just secured full-time employment with benefits. Prices and coverage do vary so it is worth taking a look at to see if you may qualify for a low cost or $0 policy. Four out of five Virginians qualify for financial help to lower monthly costs of Marketplace plans.