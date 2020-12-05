Riner: Deadline for open enrollment is December 15

With so many Virginians losing jobs and insurance along with the increasing COVID numbers, it is more important than ever, that people in Southwest Virginia know about all healthcare options available to them and their families. Life is overwhelming right now for so many of us and the healthcare system can be complex and difficult to navigate. I want to make sure that all people in our region have access to healthcare. As a certified Navigator with Enroll Virginia, a state-wide nonprofit that provides unbiased and free health coverage assistance to community members, I can assist individuals in applying for the New Healthcare For Adults and for Marketplace plans. Open enrollment for the Marketplace is currently open but ends December 15.
A Marketplace plan can give qualified individuals piece of mind in knowing their health needs are covered. I was grateful for the $299/month Gold policy I was able to secure two years ago while working two part-time jobs without benefits. This year, that same policy would have only cost me $249/month had I not just secured full-time employment with benefits. Prices and coverage do vary so it is worth taking a look at to see if you may qualify for a low cost or $0 policy. Four out of five Virginians qualify for financial help to lower monthly costs of Marketplace plans.
Enroll Virginia Navigators can assist Virginians with enrollment and are available by phone, zoom and through email. There are many organizations and businesses that offer consumers assistance with Marketplace plans but Enroll Virginia does not charge for its navigation services, nor does it sell or recommend insurance policies. Navigators are trained, licensed and certified and are familiar with both the insurance Marketplace and Medicaid.
The Marketplace is a valuable healthcare safety net that can help—and has helped—thousands in our region. Income guidelines vary depending upon family size but many individuals and families qualify for assistance in paying their monthly premiums. For example, a family of one can earn up to $51,040 and still get premium assistance and if under $31,900 can also get help with co-pays and other out of pocket expenses. Additional premium assistance for larger families (up to four) is also available.
In addition to the Marketplace, Medicaid is another health coverage option for adults between the ages of 19- 64, not on Medicare who meet the threshold requirement of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for a family of one. If you are currently uninsured, on COBRA coverage or can no longer afford insurance, contact a local Enroll Virginia Navigator to learn more about your health coverage options.
Life and circumstances can be challenging, make it easier by asking a navigator to help you through this complex and ever-changing healthcare system. It is hard to access affordable healthcare if you do not know what your options are. Call Enroll Virginia 1-888-392-5132 and enter your zip code to be directed to your closest Navigator to schedule an appointment before Open Enrollment ends December 15. You can also visit www.enrollva.org or email info@enroll-virginia.com
Rhonda Seltz is an Enroll Virginia Certified Navigator. She is based in Riner.
