Ring: A Virginian responds to The Roanoke Times on Confederate statues

Ref: 1) “Confederates are not worthy of statues”, 2) Lee Plaza and Johnny Reb statues. Roanoke Times, Aug. 9, 2021.
When The Roanoke Times editorial staff feels compelled to write a very lengthy, arrogant, condescending, lecturing, sanctimonious, self-righteous response to a short, simple Letter to the Editor, you know the letter writer hit the bull’s- eye.
With regard to what the Civil War was all about, Abraham Lincoln made it very clear how he saw that. He said, “I aim to save the Union. If I can save the Union and free all of the slaves, I will do it. If I can save the Union and free none of the slaves, I will do it. If I can save the Union and free some of the slaves while leaving the others where they are, I will do it.”
In his Gettysburg Address, one of the most profound demonstrations of the power of words ever in the English language, he said, “Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.” Lincoln thought that the Civil War was about saving the Union.
I wonder if The Roanoke Times people know about the “border” states. Four states where slavery was legal (Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky, and Missouri) did not secede. (West Virginia broke off from Virginia in 1863 and remained in the Union as a slave state; it was also considered to be a border state.) The Civil War wasn’t as simplistic as evil slave states vs. righteous non-slave states, because at the beginning of the war there were slave states in both the Union and the Confederacy, and there were soldiers from slave states fighting on both sides.
I wonder if The Roanoke Times people know that the Emancipation Proclamation did not apply to the border states, i.e., slave states that had remained in the Union?
Or that some Cherokee Indians owned black slaves, took them across the Trail of Tears to Indian Territory (now Oklahoma), and subsequently fought for the Confederacy in an effort to keep those slaves? (Homework assignment for The Roanoke Times: Read up on Confederate Gen. Stand Watie, aka Tawkertawker, 2nd. Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.) Does The Roanoke Times think that any statues of Cherokee Indians lurking about somewhere out there should be removed and that the Cherokee Nation should be canceled?
Not quite so simple.
The Roanoke Times quotes extensively from The National Review and identifies it as a conservative magazine, apparently in the belief that that bolsters their credibility. But, The National Review ceased being a conservative publication long ago. If anyone wants to find out what contemporary conservatives are thinking and saying, watch NewsMax and read The Epoch Times.
We are a nation of laws. If the citizens of a community decide in a lawful, reasoned, peaceful and respectful manner that they want this statue, not that one, in the public square, so be it. But it should not be done by a violent mob, out of hatred, in a shaming manner, by outsiders, or by zealots on a vendetta.
We as a nation need more comity and unity, not more divisiveness and rancor. We are all Americans and share one national heritage. America is the greatest national force for good the world has ever seen, and is still that bright, shining light on a hill. Let’s all revel in that.
The Roanoke Times’ response to a sincere letter is nothing short of a hate-filled attack piece on the letter writer and all “Southerners” (The Roanoke Times’ word, not mine). I thought we had gotten beyond the North/South thing after upwards of 150 years, but apparently not at The Roanoke Times. They obviously still see “Southerners” as “evil” and inferior.
I am extremely offended by The Roanoke Times telling me and all “Southerners” that we were brought up thinking in an evil manner, and then comparing us to Nazis. I demand a retraction and an apology.
Ring is a retired corporate executive, political activist and vineyard owner living in Pulaski County.