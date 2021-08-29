Ring: A Virginian responds to The Roanoke Times on Confederate statues

Ref: 1) “Confederates are not worthy of statues”, 2) Lee Plaza and Johnny Reb statues. Roanoke Times, Aug. 9, 2021.

When The Roanoke Times editorial staff feels compelled to write a very lengthy, arrogant, condescending, lecturing, sanctimonious, self-righteous response to a short, simple Letter to the Editor, you know the letter writer hit the bull’s- eye.

With regard to what the Civil War was all about, Abraham Lincoln made it very clear how he saw that. He said, “I aim to save the Union. If I can save the Union and free all of the slaves, I will do it. If I can save the Union and free none of the slaves, I will do it. If I can save the Union and free some of the slaves while leaving the others where they are, I will do it.”

In his Gettysburg Address, one of the most profound demonstrations of the power of words ever in the English language, he said, “Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.” Lincoln thought that the Civil War was about saving the Union.