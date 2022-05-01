Robertson: Elon Musk and the battles over freedom of speech

On April 25, for the first time, I made a Twitter account. The first account I followed was Elon Musk. While not everyone is happy about it, and not everyone even knows who Elon Musk is or what Twitter is, we are watching history be made.

I really believe that as I learned about John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie and Eli Whitney, my great grandkids are going to learn about Elon Musk, a space engineer and automobile designer who bought a social media platform to save America’s freedom of speech.

Of course, there’s always the chance he’s not interested in free speech, but rather intends to bring people’s thoughts under bondage while promising them liberty.

Musk has often been compared to villains from James Bond films. However, the people who really seem to want to be the “thought police” are opposed to Musk’s Twitter purchase, so I don’t really think he’s a Bond villain. Even though he sells flamethrowers online — that’s pretty Bond villain-ish.

However, there is a paradox to all of this. Do the people currently excited about Musk’s Twitter really support free speech? The answer is “no.” Many of them are as equally closed-minded as their Leftist opponents. Many of these people are currently rejoicing at the possibility that someone will rise to champion their presuppositions.

There are open-minded Democrats, and there are open minded Republicans, but on both sides there are people who could not explain to you why they vote the way that they do. These people are not interested in free speech, there are a lot of these people, and a lot of them are churchgoers.

What happened when Martin Luther published his 95 Theses? He was excommunicated from the Romanist Sect. What happened when Henry the Eighth wanted a divorce? He was excommunicated and started his own sect, the Church of England. The crazy thing about that is Henry executed over 80 people for “heresy,” and then his own daughter, “Bloody Mary,” executed over 300 “heretics” who attempted to protect her father’s sect while she tried to make a return to Rome. To disagree was to die.

Try to go to any the religious sects in your local area and question their traditional views. Does baptism save you as per Acts 2:38? Is baptism by immersion only as per Romans 6:4? Is the day of worship the seventh or first day as per Acts 20:7? Why do they use women preachers even when Paul forbade such in 1Corinthians 14:33 and 1Timothy 2:11-12? Many of the sects oppose homosexuality, but do they have adulterers and common-law marriages in their congregations?

My experience has been that they’ll ask you to leave rather than give solid answers from the biblical text. Maybe they’ll quote their particular creed book at you, and then ask you to leave. People don’t want freedom to disagree, they want freedom to indoctrinate.

These are the same people that want to ban books with which they disagree, and want to force public schools into incorporating public prayer and provide classes on the Bible. I’m a Christian, but I don’t want to ban books, nor do I want public schools teaching the Bible. If I don’t want public schools teaching the Quran then I can’t very well demand they teach the Bible. Parents can teach their kids the Bible, they can take their kids to Sunday school, and when the children grow up they can elect to take college courses on the Bible if they desire.

Even still it’s a big day for free speech. Who knows — maybe Musk will buy up America’s newspapers, too.

Martinville resident Robertson serves as an evangelist with the Martinsville Church of Christ and is a co-host of the live television and YouTube broadcast, “What Does the Bible Say?”