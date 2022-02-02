Robertson: Youngkin's Director of Diversity pick cause for celebration

The Washington Post says that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s selection of Angela Sailor as director of diversity, opportunity, and inclusion has left Democrats “fuming.”

How could Democrats be upset when not only a woman, but a Black woman, has been appointed to such an office?

Any frustration on Sailor’s appointment proves that our interactions and political desires revolve solely around ideas rather than skin color or gender.

Sailor not only believes in education choice, but opposes “Critical Race Theory,” calling “C.R.T.” poison, a wolf in sheep’s clothing, she compares it to Brutus stabbing Julius Caesar in the back.

Sailor is a strong promoter of education in American history, believing that while there are plenty of blemishes there are also many shining moments. As we approach February, Black History Month, I believe one of the best ways to learn about America is to read the classic literature that shaped it and helped pave the way for emancipation.

While many today use Harriot Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom” as a slur, Abraham Lincoln referred to Stowe as, “the little lady who brought about the great big war.” In the preface to her book Stowe wrote, “Another and better day is dawning… more in unison with the great master chord of Christianity.” Her religion led her to be an abolitionist.

The larger-than-life Ralph Waldo Emerson, famous for saying, “And I ate the world” also said as the Civil War loomed on the horizon, “Gunpowder smells good.”

When the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 was passed Emerson said, “This filthy enactment was made in the 19th century, by people who can read and write. I will not obey it, by God.”

While Emerson did not like sectarianism he believed in God, and this led him to be an abolitionist.

Many could correctly answer: “Who wrote Huckleberry Finn?” However, fewer would know that the author, Mark Twain, was a former Confederate volunteer who came from a slaveholding family. While there are some that believe Huckleberry Finn shouldn’t be in public-school libraries because of its use of racial slurs, I believe that all should read this American classic. Finn might be the protagonist, but in 1885 Twain wrote Jim, a recently enslaved black man, as the real hero who sacrifices his newly found freedom in order to save Tom Sawyer.

While the above works are likely to be read in high school the following is more likely to be discussed in a college level American Religious History course. The years from 1801 to the 1830s in American History are often referred to as “The Restoration Movement.” According to Robert Davidson’s “History of the Presbyterian Church in Kentucky” hundreds of thousands of Baptists, Methodists, and Presbyterians were abandoning their creeds and sectarian titles in order to follow only the Bible and call themselves only Christians or disciples. While none of these men intended to create their own sect, they wished to restore the church of the New Testament and reform the sects into the church found in the New Testament. Three of the most famous men were Barton Stone, Thomas Campbell, and his son, Alexander Campbell.

In his autobiography, Barton Stone tells that upon leaving Presbyterianism in 1801 he “emancipated” what slaves he had, and added that his reasoning for emancipation was, “For of what avail is a religion of decency and order, without righteousness?”

In 1845 Alexander Campbell wrote in his widely read paper, Millennial Harbinger, “I have set free from slavery every human being that came in any way under my influence or was my property.” Leroy Garrett, a Ph.D. from Harvard, wrote in his 1971 book “The Restoration Mind,” “If a master freed his slaves, he was required by law not only to provide a living for them, but he was also responsible for all their conduct, being liable for any crimes they might commit.” Alexander took great risk to do what was right.

Alexander certainly had a good example in his father, Thomas. Dr. Ed Harrell documents in his book, “Quest for a Christian America,” that in 1819 Thomas Campbell, then living in Kentucky, was reprimanded for violating state law in that he was publicly teaching an “assembly of negroes.” Rather than submit to an unjust law Thomas moved his residency from Kentucky to Pennsylvania.

American history is filled with shining moments and Mrs. Sailor’s appointment is one of them. While some “fume,” Sailor ought to receive, as Alexander Campbell said addressing the Virginia legislature in 1832, the “countenance, support, and prayers of every Virginian in the hills and valleys.”

Martinville resident Robertson serves as an evangelist with the Martinsville Church of Christ and is a co-host of the live television and YouTube broadcast, “What Does the Bible Say?”