Robinson: The fait from Fairfax

By Roxann L. Robinson
Robinson represents part of Chesterfield County in the House of Delegates. She is a Republican.
Our nation’s founders designed our system of government to be accountable and visible to the people. They intended elected officials to openly debate the merits of legislation in full view of the public, while also listening to citizens’ concerns through public testimony. This collaborative process historically leads to reasonable legislation that addresses the pressing issues at hand.
Our General Assembly is “the oldest continuous law-making body in the New World.” For more than 400 years, we have strived to uphold a standard of government that is accountable and visible to the people. Virginians have a reasonable expectation that their elected officials will openly debate legislation, its merits, flaws, and ideas, in full view of the public.
On Tuesday, the Virginia General Assembly convened for a Special Session to address the massive budget deficit caused by the economic shutdown due to COVID-19 and to consider legislation on law enforcement reforms. Abandoning centuries of tradition, Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) and the majority party upended a time-proven process with the passage of House Resolution 515 (HR 515).
After passing a procedural resolution to organize the body for a special session, House Democrats took up House Resolution 514 (HR 514). The measure would change House Rule 4 and allow the House of Delegates to meet “virtually” —meaning remotely and separately — during an emergency.
While changes to House Rules require a simple majority to pass, they also require five days of readings before a vote can be taken. To limit the majority’s ability to run roughshod over the minority, waiving this requirement requires a vote of two-thirds of the House. When HR 514 failed to meet that two-thirds threshold, Speaker Filler-Corn and the Democrats immediately introduced a “work-around” scheme, HR 515. This measure awarded near-unlimited authority on meeting decisions to the speaker, and the speaker alone. And because this resolution was not a rules change, it required a simple majority for immediate passage. Adding insult to injury, the Democrats next voted to pay themselves a daily per diem for meals and lodging, despite having just voted to participate in the special session from the comfort of their own homes.
Speaker Filler-Corn’s sneaky and cynical parliamentary maneuvers circumvented 400 years of tradition. This governing by fiat is nothing more than a power grab by House Democrats. For those who believe in government accountability, the move sets a horrible precedent.
Less than a year in the majority, Democrats have repeatedly demonstrated an inability to govern effectively, transparently, or fairly. But, what is most concerning is the consequence this new procedure will have on the legislative process. In pushing for this unprecedented change to the way elected officials conduct the people’s business, Speaker Filler-Corn and her fellow Democrats have again demonstrated their fear of the constituents they represent, the opinions of the minority, and anyone who might hold an opposing viewpoint. By demanding an exclusive meeting space devoid of any input from their constituents or the press, Democrats have shown their true colors.
Debate and public input are the bedrock of our democratic system. Moving exclusively to a virtual platform undercuts both of these core principles. The public will not have the opportunity to address their elected representative in person and elected officials will be denied the ability to fully debate the merits of significant legislation that will affect all Virginians if enacted.
The rollout of this disastrous policy was on full display Wednesday when elected officials such as Del. Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach) were unable to join the virtual floor session because only 100 virtual “spaces” had been reserved on the online platform. His absence alone represents the silencing of more than 85,000 Virginians. The 99 members of the House of Delegates (there is currently one vacancy), the Clerk of the House and her staff, and media require far more than a limit of a mere 100 spaces. This basic failure proves yet again the new majority is not ready to govern.
The seriousness of reforming our criminal justice system, addressing the emergency powers and authority of the governor, and reprioritizing the state budget demand a full and robust debate.
With a nearly $3 billion budgetary shortfall, numerous programs will be affected, as will countless Virginians. An exclusive virtual meeting with no input from the public falls far short of the reasonable expectations those Virginia have of their elected officials. Our constituents deserve better.
