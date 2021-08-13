Rodden: 60 years ago today, the Berlin Wall went up

If you want to impress an acquaintance from western Germany with your German language ability — and frighten an elderly eastern German — try out this mouthful: Stacheldrahtsonntag. Yes, that’s one of those typical seemingly endless multisyllabic German words.
But it’s a lot more than that. Translation: “Barbed Wire Sunday.” Most Germans know what it means — and every German over the age of 65 cannot forget the day it happened — and where he was and what she was doing.
It is a marker dividing Germans’ generational consciousness, comparable to my own American generation of 60-somethings who recall exactly how and when they heard in November 1963 that President John F. Kennedy was shot.
Aug. 13, 1961: the date that Berlin was walled in. The unforgettable day that East Berliners awoke to find their part of the city encircled by barbed wire — and themselves incarcerated in a statewide communist prison. It divided East and West German relatives — and it became a life sentence in prison for most East German citizens thereafter.
Stacheldrahtsonntag: Germany’s Pearl Harbor, a day that will live in infamy. On that shocking day, the military and police of East Germany — officially known as the German Democratic Republic — closed the border between East and West Berlin and began the construction of what would within weeks become the towering, concrete Berlin Wall, complete with 296 watchtowers.
Why barbed wire? It was a speedy, effective way to prevent border crossing until the big construction crews got to work on die Mauer (the Wall).
Seventeen million people were trapped inside the GDR overnight, and 533,000 East German troops and police massed near the border to make sure no one escaped.
Why close the border? To prevent the West Germans and Americans from invading the GDR! So blared official state-controlled GDR radio and TV to the skeptical East German public, touting the magnificent decision to erect die Schutzmauer (the Wall of Protection, officially referred to in broadcasts as “the Anti-Fascist Wall of Protection”).
That was also the term in use in all East German schoolbooks — as I discovered when I taught in East Germany after the Berlin Wall was toppled in 1989.
It was an unforgettable experience in 1989-90 to witness the thousands of outraged citizens who finally rose up and rebelled, as they marched month after month through the streets, holding candles and peacefully protesting the decades of tyranny. Their demonstrations finally brought down the Communist regime without a bloodbath.
Back again, however, to 1961 — and the erection of what the GDR populace termed das Unding (the Monstrosity) — and West Germans referred to as die Schandmauer (the Wall of Shame).
And shameful indeed it was. Die Schandmauer became a propaganda boon for the West, the horrifying symbol of Communist tyranny during the Cold War. For, contrary to the hopelessly tendentious GDR history textbook from which I was asked to teach classes of East German high school students after the Wall was down, its purpose was not to protect against an invasion from the West, but rather to prevent the migration of East Germans to the West.
And with good reason — or so it seemed to the GDR Bonzen (party apparatchiks). For already within a dozen years—from the founding of the GDR in October 1949 to the erection of the Wall in August 1961 — 3.5 million (or 20% of the population) of GDR citizens had defected to West Germany, usually across the Berlin border due to its lack of security. (That was the only escape hatch by land; the rest of East Germany was already either surrounded by barbed wire or policed by watchtowers and army snipers.)
In other words, the hapless East German regime was hemorrhaging to death — and “something had to be done” to halt the flow.
That “something,” of course, was to “wall in” the entire population. Despite the barbed wire, police dogs, and snipers, 800 people managed to escape on Aug. 13. Dozens died in the attempt that day; at least 588 (and 25 border guards) in the decades that followed.
Yes, after Stacheldrahtsonntag, rare indeed was the feat of escaping the natioonwide concentration camp in the next 28 years.
Until the delirious, ecstatic, unforgettable, immortal day of Nov. 9, 1989—when hundreds of thousands of joyous citizens danced atop the Wall — and millions “escaped” by simply walking a few meters across the border to West Berlin, many of them for the first time in their lives.
