Rodden: 60 years ago today, the Berlin Wall went up

And shameful indeed it was. Die Schandmauer became a propaganda boon for the West, the horrifying symbol of Communist tyranny during the Cold War. For, contrary to the hopelessly tendentious GDR history textbook from which I was asked to teach classes of East German high school students after the Wall was down, its purpose was not to protect against an invasion from the West, but rather to prevent the migration of East Germans to the West.

And with good reason — or so it seemed to the GDR Bonzen (party apparatchiks). For already within a dozen years—from the founding of the GDR in October 1949 to the erection of the Wall in August 1961 — 3.5 million (or 20% of the population) of GDR citizens had defected to West Germany, usually across the Berlin border due to its lack of security. (That was the only escape hatch by land; the rest of East Germany was already either surrounded by barbed wire or policed by watchtowers and army snipers.)

In other words, the hapless East German regime was hemorrhaging to death — and “something had to be done” to halt the flow.

That “something,” of course, was to “wall in” the entire population. Despite the barbed wire, police dogs, and snipers, 800 people managed to escape on Aug. 13. Dozens died in the attempt that day; at least 588 (and 25 border guards) in the decades that followed.