Rodden: A famous essay turns 75

Seventy-five years ago this spring, George Orwell (1903-50) published the most famous political essay ever written — and also the widely anthologized essay of the twentieth century: “Politics and the English Language.”
Millions of American students have encountered it in college freshman composition courses. (A 1999 study found that it was reprinted 118 times in 325 editions of 58 readers published between 1946 and 1996 that were intended for use in college classes—and the current totals in 2021 easily double those figures,)
Teachers assign the essay for diverse reasons: to promote cultural literacy, to foster critical thinking, to introduce the plain style, to heighten awareness of euphemism and jargon, and to clarify the interconnections between politics and language.
(One of the great ironies of literary history, however, is that the essay was rejected when it was first submitted to a prominent London magazine, only later to be accepted by Horizon.)
“Politics and the English Language” argues that the English language is deteriorating as a tool of communication by an onslaught of vague and misleading words, dying metaphors, and obfuscatory diction and bureaucratese.
Political discussion has become corrupted, Orwell contends, and only a serious effort to seek the truth by both writers and readers will reverse the decline.
To illustrate the worrisome conditions of language use, Orwell selects five passages written by well-known writers of his day and examines the shortcomings.
His commitment is to the use of language as an instrument for the clear and accurate expression of thought; his derision is focused on language that serves to distort meaning and hide intentions.
“Political language and writing are largely the defense of the indefensible,” Orwell concedes, citing various euphemisms and jargon aimed at rationalizing or justifying jingoist nationalism, ideological purges, nuclear weapons, and political imprisonments.
Politicians are responsible for much of the abuse, Orwell notes — certainly nothing has changed since his day in that regard.
If anything, as the author of 1984 would readily grant if he surveyed the present political landscape in Washington (or London or virtually any nation’s capital), we are ever more engulfed by Newspeak and doublespeak, that is, by language “designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.”
Bleak as the linguistic climate was in the immediate aftermath of Nazi-dominated Europe and in the midst of Soviet-style dictatorships arising everywhere on the Continent as the Cold War (Orwell’s own coinage) dawned, Orwell did not regard the situation as utterly hopeless.
He suggested six simple, practical rules for combating the imprecise and corrupt language, among them a refusal to indulge in hackneyed metaphors, a resistance against tempting long words when short ones suffice, a ruthless pruning of verbiage and unnecessary words, and an avoidance of passive voice and pretentious (largely inaccessible) foreign phrases.
English could once again “become a language of meaning and precision,” Orwell contended, if we would battle our “lazy habits of thought,” retire “worn-out phrases,” and exert “a conscious determination to achieve the utmost clarity of statement.”
The English-speaking world has obviously failed, and failed miserably, to do any of these things in the last three-quarters of a century — and in our era of “fake news” and “alternative facts,” the need for “linguistic climate change” is, if anything, far more dire than it was even in the totalitarian Europe of 1946.
The situation is obviously far greater than a single classic essay can hope to address. And yet, speaking as an educator,
I believe that we ill-serve both it and our students by making it a classroom assignment — especially to beginning (or remedial) English students. Its general excellence as a political essay does not mean that it proves valuable as a beginner’s guide for learning how to write better.
As a professor who has taught this essay at the University of Virginia (and elsewhere), I have had mixed experience with the essay as a teaching tool.
We forget that Orwell did not write this essay for an audience of potential students. Rather, he published it in Horizon, the leading intellectual journal in literary London during the 1940s.
In fact, his original impetus for writing the essay was that it might serve as a prose guide for fellow journalists on the staff of the London Observer.
Perhaps that explains why so many journalists love this essay — and why so many beginning students can’t relate well to it. It is simply too challenging for most beginning students to be able to profit from its counsel.
