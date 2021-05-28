Rodden: A famous essay turns 75

To illustrate the worrisome conditions of language use, Orwell selects five passages written by well-known writers of his day and examines the shortcomings.

His commitment is to the use of language as an instrument for the clear and accurate expression of thought; his derision is focused on language that serves to distort meaning and hide intentions.

“Political language and writing are largely the defense of the indefensible,” Orwell concedes, citing various euphemisms and jargon aimed at rationalizing or justifying jingoist nationalism, ideological purges, nuclear weapons, and political imprisonments.

Politicians are responsible for much of the abuse, Orwell notes — certainly nothing has changed since his day in that regard.

If anything, as the author of 1984 would readily grant if he surveyed the present political landscape in Washington (or London or virtually any nation’s capital), we are ever more engulfed by Newspeak and doublespeak, that is, by language “designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.”