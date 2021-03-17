Rodden: A toast to St. Patrick

The entire situation was further complicated by the fact that, at least in my family, all the women and nearly all the men until their late teens or early 20s took and kept “the pledge.” The pledge was an oath that one would never take a drink; those who swore it, usually as children, became members of a Catholic organization for the devout called “the Pioneers.” Obviously, a child who makes such a pledge at the age of 7 or 8 has no idea that there might ever come a time when he or she is actually tempted to break it.

And, indeed, by the time the boys were just a few years older, it was clear to most of them that this pledge was unlikely to last. By the time they were men — long after the pledge had been broken — some of them still grumbled about “how lucky the Orangemen are,” with no pledge, no nagging about having broken it, and no Lenten sacrifices. Perhaps they had worn their Pioneer pins with pride at school, but in later years keeping the pledge was regarded as a bit, well, unmanly (except for priests).

Yet it was also looked upon with wonderment when a man did keep it, as one of my uncles did throughout his entire life. It should be noted here that keeping the pledge was a routine exercise for the women, to the wonderment of no one. My mother and every one of her sisters kept the pledge their entire lives.