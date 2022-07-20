Rodden: Prizing freedom of the mind before all other freedoms

What does the greatest freedom involve? What exemplifies freedom best to you?

For me, the answer is clear, though perhaps counterintuitive. A friend expected me to say, given my profession as a teacher and writer: freedom of speech, freedom of the press.

Although I regard those freedoms highly, I value another freedom more highly, on which I am convinced all of the above freedoms are contingent.

Unfortunately, my most valued freedom is one that no constitution or government can guarantee, though equally so, it is fortunate that no tyrant or totalitarian regime can abolish it either. It is the essential prerequisite of them all: freedom of thought.

Freedom of the mind.

Inner freedom.

“As long as I’m a free man in here,” a prisoner in solitary confinement whom I visited years ago said to me, tapping his cranium, “I have what I most need. I have the deepest security.”

I was stunned. I’d met a modern-day Epictetus. I told him back then he was right. And I’d shake his hand and add today: It takes awareness to know it and courage to believe it.

I’d also add today that this is the deepest form of “freedom of choice.” And that phrase is, of course, in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a war cry right now, for or against: the red, blue, and white-hot buzzword this summer. Yes, the Dobbs decision has upped the ante — and made current discussions of “freedom” lightning rods of controversy.

If “inner” freedom is really a matter of “choicemaking,” the deepest form of “freedom of choice,” the question of what “inner” means has just become a lot more complicated.

“Are you a free person in here?”

Not only tapping their foreheads but also patting their bellies, millions of American women and girls are now screaming in rage, “No! Not any longer! Not after this!” After the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, these women no longer feel that they possess “inner” freedom at all.

“Freedom of choice”?

For whom?

For the pregnant 13-year-old? For the growing fetus/person in her womb?

Advocates of the right to abortion argue that a woman should have the freedom to control her body and make free decisions regarding her reproductive health care.

Right-to-life supporters maintain that the right to life of the growing “person” inside the womb must be weighed in the balance with those freedoms. And millions of pro-life backers are exclaiming with joy, “At last! We’ve waited 50 years for this!”

Our nation has wrestled and agonized about the “right to abortion” vs “the right to life” ever since the Roe v. Wade decision in January 1973. On this issue, more than any other, the positions of the opposing sides have become so hardened, so polarized, so gridlocked in the course of a half-century standoff that the Court’s decision now threatens to plunge our Dis-United States into two nations, a red sea and a blue sea of mutual abhorrence and antagonism.

Can we possibility have a national conversation about these desperate matters?

Can we extend ourselves to reach — as the legislators say — “across the aisle”?

In late June, Justice Sonia Sotomayor did just that. She modeled the national effort that is required of us all and thereby cast a radiant glimmer of hope amid the dark rages and bleak partisanship. A liberal stalwart of the court, she remarked of conservative Justice Clarence Thomas: “I have probably disagreed with him more than with any other justice … He has a very different vision than I do about how to help people. [But we share] a common understanding about people and kindness … You really can’t begin to understand an adversary unless you step away from looking at their views as motivated in bad faith … and [we] still continue our daily battle over our differences of opinion.”

Amid all the negative talk about the court, I say about that statement of Justice Sotomayor and the disposition of mind behind it:

Bravo to “the Supremes”! And so too to their Court predecessors, the liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conservative Antonin Scalia, both of whom also held “a very different vision” of law and society yet always stayed in friendly, respectful dialogue.

Could we follow their lead — in the sense of sharing that “common understanding”? Whether we are for or against the Dobbs decision, can we conduct “our daily battle over our differences” honorably?

How about a personal Declaration of Inter-dependence?