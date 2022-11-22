Rodden: Talking turkey — and eating it, too!

Was — or is — Thanksgiving a special family day in your family? The popularity of Thanksgiving is not surprising, when one ponders its advantageous preconditions: nonsectarian (believers and atheists accept a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy on religious matters), no holiday gift-giving (or raised eyebrows about comparative generosity/miserliness), and relatively brief (just a weekend with no big monthlong run up), plus a nonpolitical sentiment hard to argue with (“More gratitude all around? Sure, I can manage an extra helping of that! And hey! Pass the pumpkin pie!”).

Indeed, I am reminded that my dogmatic atheist friend, the dearly departed Christopher Hitchens — who became an American citizen not long before his death a decade ago — once proposed that all religious holidays be abolished and that Thanksgiving be put in their place, along with permanently grounding “that arrogant bald predator” as the national bird in favor of “the thrifty and industrious turkey.” The national motto on our legal tender, added Christopher, would also get a makeover, though he was divided over whether he preferred the rather poetic “On Wings of Turkeys” or the more prosaic yet official-sounding “Legal Turkeys.”

Yes, Thanksgiving! A holiday for Hope! If Pilgrims and Indians of the 17th century can sit down together, then hope exists for us too! Maybe even we tribalized, algorithmically challenged ideological adversaries — usually gridlocked in digital islands — can put aside a day in the year to talk turkey (or at least dine on it) together.

That is my hope for 2022.

Thanksgivings of yore seemed to succeed better than we do in that regard. Admittedly, the world of a half-century ago seems now like a simpler place — and a simpler time when such miracles really occurred and no universal bans on adversaries’ smoking peace pipes together prevailed.

Even when statecraft and soulcraft did not harmonize so wondrously, I nonetheless have warm and happy memories — like countless Americans — of numerous Thanksgivings that included extended family and friends. Our little rowhouse in northeast Philadelphia was the scene of many feasts.

Although my mother reported that she’d never even never heard of a Thanksgiving holiday before coming to the USA, she spared no effort in her drive to celebrate the day, including turkey with all the trimmings, cranberry sauce, and of course mashed potatoes and gravy. Aside from the mashed potatoes, none of that was Irish fare.

She once told me that she’d never eaten a bite of turkey before her arrival after World War II. For neither the holiday of Thanksgiving itself nor roast turkey suppers were part of any tradition that she had ever experienced in County Donegal. And maybe that was the driving force for her gala effort every Thanksgiving. Like the original settlers from Plymouth, she had made her own pilgrimage to the “land of opportunity” and remained forever thankful.

How to “give thanks”? To express her “thanksgiving” she would “do it the American way.” Our family would be “as good as the Yanks.” We would become — at least for a day — that idealized “Ozzie and Harriet” combined with “My Three Sons” (four, in her case) American family on every evening sitcom of the 1950s and early 1960s.

None of this was expressed in words. Yet her four sons got the message and supported the mission, starting with joining Dad in a good hourlong snooze on the living room rug after a sumptuous dinner, and followed up with several hours of aggressive channel hopping (not “surfing,” you young’uns) of Thanksgiving Day football — especially if the TV schedule included a game with the hometown Philadelphia Eagles. (Or was it “Turkeys”? Given their history of losing seasons in those days, that was certainly their frequent sobriquet among us fickle fans.)

I state today without fear of contradiction — though I believe that many long-deceased and neighbors relatives would rub their tummies in a chorus of approval — that my dear mother Rose (or may I say “we”?) succeeded grandly. At least on that day, her Irish brogue and Gaelic expressions notwithstanding, she “passed” with flag-flying red-white-and-blue colors as an American — at least for day.

And so did we all. It was a both/and, a “win/win”! We had all the Irish extended family and friends around us. Yet we were “talking turkey” (and — yum-yum, eating it!) — as if we had an American accent!

Other immigrant families have told me that they identify with that “both/and” experience.

That too was — and is — cause for thanksgiving!