Rodden: The Devil at 100 — The comedy of Kingsley Amis

Quite a few lovers of English literature raised, I trust, a glass last Saturday.

The occasion?

The centennial of the birth of the greatest comic writer of his generation — and kingfish of the literary quaffers as well: “Sir” Kingsley Amis.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1990 for his “services to Literature” and known affectionately to his friends as “Kingers,” Amis was a man of letters who excelled above all as a novelist and cultural critic.

Along with his lifelong friend, the poet Philip Larkin, he stands as the leading British writer of the second half of the twentieth century.

Bursting on the literary scene as the author of “Lucky Jim” (1954), a satirical gem and the first British campus novel, Amis (1922-1995) followed that tour de force with another 23 novels, pulling off the unique feat of becoming both a best-selling and critically acclaimed novelist throughout the next 40 years.

The masterpiece of his mature years is surely “The Old Devils” (1986), which received the august Booker Prize, a combined British version of the Pulitzer and National Book Award.

“The British decades between 1955 and 1995,” declared Time Magazine on his death, “should in fairness be called the Amis Era.” During these years Amis was also Britain’s most provocative, most pugnacious, and most prominent literary figure.

“Kingers” was a ubiquitous presence in British cultural debates, thundering increasingly conservative and even reactionary pronouncements on every topic of the day — from the New Left in the 1950s to the Vietnam War and counterculture in the 1960s and 1970s to his beloved “Lady Margaret” Thatcher in the 1980s and the hydra-headed manifestations of political correctness in the 1990s — and so much more.

Having been a member of the Communist Party during his Oxford University days and later, he became in later years a man of the Right. In both cases, however, his positions were not so much political as contrarian — first a young Turk against Establishment orthodoxies, later an old fogy against radical fashions. He enjoyed being a “character.”

As one biographer observed, Amis was “the funniest man most people had ever met, or the cleverest, or the rudest” — all of which “helped make him a celebrity, everywhere quoted.”

I first met Amis in the pages of his hilarious debut novel, when I read “Lucky Jim” in the mid-1970s before my first trip to England. It was a quarter-century after the publication of the novel and the British university world that it portrayed.

Yet, as I soon discovered, first at several English universities and later as a Ph.D. student in the U.S., “Lucky Jim” had not much dated — and had indeed remained superior in every way to the flood of academic novels that had followed in its wake on both sides of the Atlantic.

It was an unsettling experience to read “Lucky Jim” just as I was embarking on my Ph.D. in literary history. Its hero, Jim Dixon, is a star-crossed history lecturer at a provincial British university whose policy is “to read as little as possible of any given book.”

His scholarly topic is “The Economic Influence of the Developments in Shipbuilding Techniques, 1450 to 1485” — “a perfect title,” Jim muses, which “crystallized the article’s niggling mindlessness, its funereal parade of yawn-enforcing facts, the pseudo-light it threw upon non-problems.”

Bathed in scintillating wit, laced with delicious satirical invective, and side-splittingly funny, “Lucky Jim” yielded a laugh-out-loud quotient exceeding any ultra-marathon binge-watch of sitcoms.

Although it certainly triggered disquiet that my idealistic imaginings about the exalted vocation of professor needed quick revision, “Lucky Jim” turned me into a permanent Amis fan.

My admiration for Amis both as an entertaining satirist and formidable polemicist grew with the years. I paid him a visit in 1985 and spoke to him at length about the two outstanding English writers of the previous generation who struck me as his elder literary siblings, Evelyn Waugh and George Orwell.

At the time, Amis had half-completed what would become his prize-winning novel, “The Old Devils,” a satiric yet also richly sympathetic depiction of the plights of aging men and women like himself.

His last decade was bathed in literary success. He published another dozen books and no fewer than six of his novels were adapted for British film and television. “Lucky Him” is the title of one biographical portrait. When he died in October 1995, his passing was lamented, his achievement was lionized, and his satires laughed about — all over again.

His memorial service closed with an excerpt from a posthumously broadcast interview during which the host asked him: Would you “like to be remembered as Kingsley Amis: the critic, the poet, the serious writer? Or as Kingsley Amis: the man who wrote books that made people laugh?”

“Oh,” he answered, “as somebody who made people laugh.”

You are, Kingers, you are.

Rodden is a retired professor from the University of Virginia.