Rodden: The New Year's Resolution Reset

Have you already violated your New Year’s Resolutions? The time-honored tradition of making New Year’s resolutions is probably matched by the equally venerable tradition of breaking those very same resolutions — often within just a few days of our firm resolves. I’ve been guilty of this myself, in numerous Januarys. If you’re at all like me, you have a sorry record of Irresolute Resolutions.

If so, then this is the time for: The Resolution Reset.

This year I have a special reason to remember those resolves and renew my commitment.

You see, 18 people — family members, good friends, close colleagues — have died during the last 18 months.

My mother died shortly before that after going downhill for many months, and I was involved in her caregiving for a period of that time. Death — if you don’t avoid the reality of it happening (including to yourself) — “gets your attention,” as they say.

In particular, they make the New Year… er … “an occasion for reflection.”

And that starts by my reflecting on a hallowed tradition: The New Year’s Resolution.

I don’t mean to put a damper on the worthwhile goals of friends to knock off 10 pounds (or 30!), skip the dessert or cocktail, or jog the marathon (or 5K). Because those resolutions aren’t “heavy,” but mine indeed are.

My pair of New Year’s resolutions are — or were — Old Year Resolutions that I’ve delayed, deferred, delegated, or dispensed with all too often in the past, surrendering to some momentarily convincing rationalization or other. This time, however, I’m ringing in the new not by ringing out the old — but by resetting it.

The first resolution is to make a bucket list of my bucket list, by which I mean that I need to get realistic about my limitations and horizons, rather than fantasize that I have multiple lifetimes in which everything is possible. What do I really yearn to experience or accomplish, and what is really worthwhile?

All that is a fancy way of saying that I must set and keep my priorities better. But I don’t mean priorities in some narrow, immediate, task-oriented sense, but rather to discern what I’m really called to be and do as I navigate my mid-60s.

And that also means to acknowledge that I could be meeting my maker sooner than I usually imagine, rather than in the distant future. After all, I may not be around for that many remaining new New Year’s.

And that leads to my second reset, namely: Resolve to ask yourself this question. How am I planning, at long last and with greater awareness, to spend my remaining precious days in this vale of tears? It focuses particularly on an imagined deathbed “exercise,” including such questions as: “Any regrets?” “If you knew then what you know now, how would you do it differently?”

Of course the answer is: you are not (yet) on your deathbed! So get busy right now and start making those changes! Start addressing those likely regrets! It’s not too late!

My third resolution, which flows from the foregoing pair, is to be willing to put all resolutions, by which I mean self-improvement plans, on ice if an immediate need is before me. Fortunately, however unfortunate it felt, I have had the opportunity during the past decade to start learning the hard way about this.

I put aside some professional plans in order to engage in the caretaking of my father a few years ago when he was dying. Then I stayed a long time with my mother, who is now gone to her reward. I lived with both of them in their home, and did whatever I could to brighten their day and ease their pain ... and above all, assuage their sense of isolation and loneliness.

Last year, during the pandemic, I helped with caring for two elderly single men in my apartment building. They had no car and could not walk beyond the few steps of their apartments. They needed groceries from the supermarket and medicine from the pharmacy. They also needed companionship, especially during the lockdown and the restrictions that followed, when they rarely ventured outdoors. Both of them passed away last year.

Others who have passed on include an elderly aunt and two uncles, and several dear colleagues and old friends. I miss them all. (Only one third of those deaths stemmed directly from COVID-19.)

My encounters with death have been a whammy. As older friends have observed, you expect this in your mid-80s, not in your mid-60s. Indeed these fatalities serve also as a bracing reminder to me that I don’t have forever to make and break my resolutions.

So let me kick the bucket list, if need be, before it’s too late and I kick the bucket myself.

Rodden is a retired professor from the University of Virginia.