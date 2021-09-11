Rodden: The 'other' 9/11 that rocked the world 225 years ago

Twenty years ago today, the world witnessed a series of convulsive events, the impact of which on global travel and international relations endures.

Ironically, on this same date, another cataclysmic event —another historic “9/11”— rocked the 18th century in its closing years.

In 1796 Catherine II — already hailed by some admirers as Catherine the Great — was 67 and in her 35th year on the Russian throne. Political genius and naked ambition catapulted her from minor German royalty to Empress of Russia by 32. She wielded greater power than any female monarch in history, exceeding even that of Elizabeth I in England, even that of Cleopatra.

Catherine (1729-96) was the preeminent royal personage in the world. Her health was robust; she expected to live into her 70s or well beyond.

Her mind was sharp and focused on securing her legacy. The oldest of Catherine’s granddaughters, Alexandra Pavlovna, had just turned 13. Catherine decided she was ready to marry. She wanted a marriage to Prince Gustavus Adolphus, soon to be crowned king of Sweden. The union would moderate the long-standing hostility between Russia and Sweden, giving her a useful ally in northern Europe.